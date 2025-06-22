CM Gupta leads ‘Yoga with Yamuna’ at Sonia Vihar as Delhi celebrates Int’l yoga day

Early on Saturday morning, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, along with senior ministers and officials, rolled out her mat and performed multiple asanas on the banks of the Yamuna at Sonia Vihar Water Sports Club as part of the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Delhi. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and MP Manoj Tiwari perform yoga along with hundreds of participants at the Yamuna Vihar Water Sports Club on Saturday. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)

The riverside session, themed “Yoga with Yamuna”, was held under the broader national theme of “Yoga for One Earth, One Health” and drew scores of local residents, schoolchildren, yoga instructors and Delhi government officials. The event began at 6am.

Addressing the gathering, CM Gupta urged Delhiites to incorporate yoga into their daily routines. “While I was invited to multiple venues, I chose to participate at the Yamuna bank, as the river constantly reminds me of my duties,” she said, reiterating the Delhi government’s commitment to making the Yamuna clean. “The Yamuna cleaning work is underway continuously,” she added.

Among those present were Delhi cabinet minister Kapil Mishra, MP Manoj Tiwari, Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, and Chief Secretary Dharmendra, all of whom joined the CM on the mat for the session. The session concluded with a display by students from the Sonia Vihar Water Sports Club, who performed advanced yoga poses on a floating platform and showcased kayaking and canoeing skills, creating a visual spectacle on the river.

“It was such a rejuvenating experience,” said Meenakshi Devi, 53, a local resident. “Once you do it, you actually realise the benefits of waking up on time and devoting some time to take care of yourself, like doing yoga.”

The spirit of Yoga Day was echoed across the Capital. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) organised yoga sessions at 39 locations, attracting over 35,000 participants at its sports complexes and green spaces. At Baansera—the DDA’s bamboo-themed park—Lieutenant Governor and DDA Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena led a mass yoga event.

Elsewhere, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) hosted a session at Dr Ambedkar Stadium, while the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) organised events at eight locations. Prominent institutions such as Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia, and Delhi University colleges also joined in. The Delhi Police and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) organized yoga activities at various sites.

Education minister Ashish Sood, attending the Chhatrasal Stadium session, said, “Yoga is not just a physical activity but a powerful expression of India’s soft power.” Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa led the event at the Hockey Ground in Ashok Nagar and remarked, “Yoga is not political; it is about our wellbeing… It is incredible to see Delhi come together at every corner to embrace this tradition.”