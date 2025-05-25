CM Gupta outlines ‘Viksit Delhi’ vision at NITI Aayog meet

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday presented her government’s ‘Viksit Delhi’ roadmap at the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, laying out key development priorities such as Yamuna River rejuvenation, city-wide piped water access, pollution-free transport, and modernised education and healthcare. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with members of his cabinet and chief ministers and administrators of states and union territories across the country, including Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, at the meeting of the governing council of Niti Aayog in New Delhi on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Aligned with the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision, Gupta stressed the need for a regional approach. “We seek greater cooperation from Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh,” she said, urging collective action for infrastructure, water sharing, and pollution control.

The CM declared Delhi’s transition to a zero-emissions city by 2047 a key goal. “The city aims to fully transition to electric public transport, starting with projects like the Delhi Electric Vehicle Interconnector (DEVI), and plans to deploy 2,000 new electric buses this financial year,” she said.

Gupta said the Yamuna clean-up was both an environmental and cultural mission. “The river is envisioned not just as a clean river but as a symbol of cultural renaissance,” she said, announcing 40 new decentralised Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) to intercept all major drains before they enter the river.

On healthcare, Gupta said the government is targeting “zero preventable deaths” and expanding access via schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, Vaya Vandana Yojana, PM Jan Aushadhi, and Ayushman Arogya Mandir. New hospitals are being built to ensure “affordable, accessible, and quality health services”.

The CM said water infrastructure was being upgraded with new water treatment plants and rainwater harvesting projects. “All works are being undertaken under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” she added.

Education reforms include smart classrooms, digital libraries, and language training. Gupta also announced Delhi’s first Global Investor Summit under PM Modi’s leadership and new policies for industrial growth.

On clean energy, she announced an additional ₹30,000 state subsidy for 2kW rooftop solar systems under the PM Suryaghar Yojana. “Delhi aims to add 750 MW solar capacity annually,” she said.

The Delhi CM also thanked Prime Minister Modi, citing his “support to the government”, and said the Centre had assured full cooperation for the capital’s development. “With the guidance of our visionary Prime Minister and support from NITI Aayog, we are not just building a clean, inclusive, and empowered Delhi by 2047, but also positioning it as a global model for urban governance,” she said.