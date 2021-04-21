CM isolates after wife tests positive for Covid-19

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday quarantined himself after his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, tested positive for Covid-19, according to a Delhi government spokesperson.

“Sunita Kejriwal, wife of CM Arvind Kejriwal is Covid-19 positive. She is being treated under home isolation. The Cm also has quarantined himself and a team of doctors are monitoring the situation with all precautions,” the government spokesperson said.

In June last year, Arvind Kejriwal was tested for Covid-19 after he developed a sore throat and fever. He, however, tested negative at the time.

Over the past two days, Kejriwal was conducting inspections by visiting various government hospitals and covid care centres to oversee Covid-19 arrangements and management of resources.

On Tuesday, however, he remained at home and took all meetings, including one on migrant workers with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, through video conferencing.

