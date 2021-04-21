IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / CM isolates after wife tests positive for Covid-19
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19.(File photo)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19.(File photo)
delhi news

CM isolates after wife tests positive for Covid-19

Sunita Kejriwal is under home isolation, a government official said.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 05:21 AM IST

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday quarantined himself after his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, tested positive for Covid-19, according to a Delhi government spokesperson.

“Sunita Kejriwal, wife of CM Arvind Kejriwal is Covid-19 positive. She is being treated under home isolation. The Cm also has quarantined himself and a team of doctors are monitoring the situation with all precautions,” the government spokesperson said.

In June last year, Arvind Kejriwal was tested for Covid-19 after he developed a sore throat and fever. He, however, tested negative at the time.

Over the past two days, Kejriwal was conducting inspections by visiting various government hospitals and covid care centres to oversee Covid-19 arrangements and management of resources.

On Tuesday, however, he remained at home and took all meetings, including one on migrant workers with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, through video conferencing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arvind kejriwal
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP