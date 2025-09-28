CM opens ₹63.74 cr multilevel parking in GK-I, launches sewer, road works in Shalimar Bagh

As part of the ongoing “Sewa Pakhwada” fortnight, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated an automated multilevel shuttle parking facility in Greater Kailash-I and launched a series of development projects in her Shalimar Bagh constituency. Later, Gupta inspected and inaugurated development works in Shalimar Bagh, including new sewer lines, dense road carpeting, semi-high mast lighting, and repairs to existing sewer infrastructure. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The new parking facility, built by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) at a cost of ₹63.74 crore, has a capacity for 399 vehicles. “Our aim is to install approximately 100 automated parking systems across Delhi to provide a permanent solution to the city’s parking woes. The government will provide all possible financial assistance for the development and welfare of Delhi residents,” Gupta said.

Later, Gupta inspected and inaugurated development works in Shalimar Bagh, including new sewer lines, dense road carpeting, semi-high mast lighting, and repairs to existing sewer infrastructure. Dense carpeting worth ₹15 lakh was unveiled in GD Block, while work worth ₹15.27 lakh began on the road near DAV School. Reconstruction of lanes from TU to MU Block is underway, alongside road and sewer projects in QU and Vaishali Blocks.

Gupta added that sewer and water line work has been completed in several blocks of Pitampura, with repairs worth ₹26.60 lakh ongoing in DU, AP, KP, and other areas. She also assured residents that cleanliness and maintenance work is underway in all parks, and that adequate street lighting, including solar-powered lights to eliminate dark spots, will be ensured before Diwali.

Meanwhile, Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma inaugurated Part C of the New Delhi Municipal Council’s (NDMC) “Har Ghar Jal Yojna” at the JJ Camp in Kalibadi Marg, Gole Market. The initiative, expected to benefit 460 households, aims to provide individual piped water connections, with plans to extend it to 45 JJ clusters within two months. “Access to safe water is not only a basic necessity but also strengthens public health, dignity, and social development,” Verma said.

Marking World Tourism Day, the 16th Champion Run was organised by the Health Fitness Trust with the theme “Hum Fit to India Fit,” and flagged off by Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra. In the evening, Gupta visited Ramlilas across the city, noting that initiatives promoting “Vocal for Local,” cleanliness, water conservation, “Green Delhi,” and a “Drug-Free Delhi” are being widely disseminated through these programmes.