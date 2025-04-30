Collision, drinks, altercation and murder: How a body was dumped in Delhi’s Bakkarwala drain

Hours after man rammed his car into a stationary motorcycle at a petrol pump in Najafgarh on the night of April 13, breaking bottles of beer being carried on the bike, the two became unlikely companions and shared drinks. But what ensued eventually between the drunk men was a fight over the incident — when victim asked for compensation, the driver of the SUV hit him with a brick, killing him on the spot, transported his body in his car for two kilometres and dumped it in the Bakkarwala drain, according to the version of events shared by the police. The victim’s body was decomposed, and identified by his clothes. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Rohit Singh, 28, a BBA graduate who works as a cashier with a private bank, was arrested, police said on Wednesday. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Jagvinder Singhania and worked at a grocery shop in RK Puram, they said.

“As per Singh’s disclosure statement, the altercation and fight between him and Singhania ensued again at an isolated place in Nirmal Vihar, Baprola. Despite drinking the beer purchased by him, Singhania demanded cash as compensation for the beer bottles that were damaged. Both were inebriated at that time. During the scuffle, Singh picked up a brick and attacked Singhania, killing him on the spot,” joint commissioner of police (western range) Jatin Narwal said.

Police said that immediately after the collision, which took place around 11pm, Singh ferried Singhania in his Scorpio car and bought beers to consume with him. Singhania parked his TVS Apache motorcycle at Firni Road in Najafgarh, and got into Singh’s car.

Police said that Singh panicked when Singhania died, around 12.30am on April 14. He bundled the victim’s body in his car, stopped his vehicle at an isolated place near the Bakkarwala drain, pulled out his body, dragged it and threw it into the drain along with the brick used in the crime.

Singhania’s family members, who reside in Gopal Nagar of Najafgarh, lodged a missing person complaint at Baba Haridas Nagar police station on April 14, as he usually returned home by 11pm. His phone was also unreachable, police said. A day later, Singhania’s wife and relatives spotted his bike at Firni Road and informed the police, who scanned CCTV footage, which showed Singhania getting into the car with his helmet and bag in his hands.

“The CCTV cameras of the onward routes were scanned, and investigators zeroed in on three black Scorpios. While investigation into Singhania’s missing complaint was on, a highly decomposed body was recovered from Bakkarwala drain on Sunday. Singhania’s family members were shown the body, and they identified him by his clothes,” a senior police officer said on condition of anonymity.

The probe eventually led to the identification of the Scorpio and its owner, Rohit Singh, was arrested on Tuesday, they said.

“Singh disclosed that he and his friend were in the Scorpio SUV when it touched Singhania’s bike at the petrol pump, while the latter was getting his two-wheeler refuelled,” Narwal said, adding that the friend got out of the vehicle when they were on the way to purchase liquor.