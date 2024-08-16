Conduct checks at Delhi shelter homes every 15 days: SDMs told

The Delhi government has directed that all sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) inspect shelter homes for mentally challenged in their areas at least once a fortnight, in order to keep a track of the functioning of these facilities along with the health and wellbeing of inmates and submit a report. In the first week of August, outrage erupted across the city after 14 inmates died at a government-run shelter home for mentally challenged, Asha Kiran, in Rohini. (HT Archive)

The decision, which comes in the wake of deaths at a shelter home for intellectually-challenged in Rohini over July, was taken in a meeting chaired by the chief secretary Naresh Kumar on August 11.

“It was decided that additional chief secretary (revenue) should issue an order directing SDMs concerned of the sub-divisions of the districts concerned in which all the shelter homes are located, to visit the concerned shelter homes (viz. Asha Kiran Home, Asha Deep Home and Asha Jyoti Home) at least once in every fortnight and submit a report to DMs concerned in a digital format for better management and coordination among different agencies,” according to a document seen by HT.

The meeting in the chief secretary office was attended by officials from social welfare department, education department, health and family welfare department and others.

In the first week of August, outrage erupted across the city after 14 inmates died at a government-run shelter home for mentally challenged, Asha Kiran, in Rohini. It triggered a fresh round of blame-game between the BJP and the AAP led Delhi government. The petition committee of the Delhi government started a probe into the deaths.

The committee on August 3 visited the shelter home and found that the inmates were not being provided adequate food, clean water or proper in-house healthcare. They later said the shelter home is facing a large shortage of staff, including medical staff.

Social welfare department of the Delhi government runs various homes and institutions for the welfare of the persons with disabilities which includes six homes for mentally challenged where around 1,200 residents are currently staying, said an official of the department asking not to be identified.

A revenue department official said that the purpose of the inspection by SDMs is to ensure regular monitoring of the amenities being provided in the shelter homes, level of congestion, the living conditions of the residents, the services of security, sanitation, food being provided in the shelters.

“The regular monitoring is required to ensure that the facilities provided in the shelters are actually being availed by the residents or not. It will lead to enhanced accountability among the officials responsible for managing the shelters and improve daily operations, and will encourage officials to follow the best practices,” said a revenue department official, not wanting to be named.