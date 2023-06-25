‘AAP’s only motive to break opposition unity': Cong's Ajay Maken slams Kejriwal

The war of words between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party is far from over. Congress leader Ajay Maken has now hit out at the Delhi chief minister over opposition unity.



“On one side, AAP is seeking Congress' support; on the other, they are speaking against the party. What do they want by doing this, do they want to take our support or make distance from the party (Congress)...The thing is very clear that Arvind Kejriwal does not want to go to jail so he is with BJP and their (AAP Party) only motive is to break the opposition's unity”, Maken was quoted by ANI as saying.



On June 23, prominent opposition leaders had met in Bihar to hold talks for a united front against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 election. Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann had attended the huddle. But were not present in the joint press conference held after the meeting. Ajay Maken said Kejriwal does not want to go to jail and hence is siding with the BJP.

The AAP which has been rallying support against the ordinance promulgated by the Centre which nullified a Supreme Court constitutional bench judgment saying that control of bureaucrats working with the Delhi government (except those related to land, police and public order) will be with the elected government of Delhi.

After the Patna meet, AAP in a statement had claimed that the Congress' hesitation and refusal to act as a team player would make it difficult for the party to be a part of any alliance which includes Congress.

“Until the Congress publicly denounces the Black Ordinance and declares that all 31 of its RS MPs will oppose the ordinance in the Rajya Sabha, it will be difficult for AAP to participate in future meetings of like-minded parties where the Congress is a participant”, the AAP statement added.

