AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi's ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ amid ordinance standoff with Congress

Amid a standoff with Congress over Opposition unity and rejection of the Centre’s ordinance, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ statement. Delhi’s health minister said Gandhi should walk the talk on opening a ‘shop of love’ in the ‘market of hatred’ as he often says ‘main nafrat ke bazaar me mohabbat ki dukaan khol kar baitha hoon’. Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI,PTI)

In an indirect reference to Congress’ indecisiveness in joining hands with AAP to fight the ordinance, the senior leader requested Gandhi to show a big heart.

"I always see that Rahul Gandhi talks about love and says that BJP spreads hate. If Rahul Gandhi is running 'Mohabbat ki Dukan', whoever reaches out to him can get that love…he has to show this also," he said.

Bharadwaj further said that since Congress is not in power at the Centre, there is no question of ego. “But he (Rahul) may turn egoistic, once the grand old party returns to power in the next Lok Sabha election," he added.

A day after Friday’s mega Opposition meet in Patna, AAP leaders rued the fact that despite Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal requesting Gandhi “with folded hands” to fix a meeting to resolve differences, the latter declined. Congress, however, maintained that Gandhi kept mum about the ordinance.

Earlier, union minister Smriti Irani had also hit out at Gandhi over his ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ remark.

