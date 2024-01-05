Congress outreach drive in Delhi kicks off

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Delhi Congress on Friday launched its campaign, “Join Your Booth”, to enrol more members at its booth-level and add the existing supporters to a digital database at the grassroots level. Delhi has a total of 13,820 polling booths across 70 assembly constituencies, party leaders aware of the matter said on Friday. HT Image

Delhi unit chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said, “With this campaign, Delhi Congress began preparations for the Lok Sabha as well as Delhi assembly elections. We have to strengthen and fully activate the party at the booth-level to fight the Lok Sabha elections in the next three months, and the Delhi assembly elections nine months later. We have asked party officials to reach out to maximum number of people and help them fill the Google forms, so that we have a large number of identified supporters at each booth. The database will help us during the elections and also to strength the party.”

The Lok Sabha elections are expected to be held in April-May, while the Delhi assembly polls is likely to be held in February next year.

Delhi Congress in-charge Deepak Babaria and Lovely launched the campaign at the state unit headquarters. Lovely filled a Google form seeking various information such as name, caste, address, assembly, district, Lok Sabha constituency, voter card number and polling booth under the Gandhi Nagar constituency to join the party data bank for the assembly constituency in east Delhi.

Congress does not have a single MLA in the 70-member Delhi assembly, and all seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi are currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress has also launched a mobile application for the purpose. “Booth-level workers, block and district presidents have been entrusted with the responsibility of encouraging the maximum number of people attached to each of the polling booth to join the campaign by filling the Google form. The Google form is also available on various websites and social media handles of Congress,” a party official said.

Lovely said the party will involve former MLAs, sitting and former councillors, besides other party workers and leaders across the booths in the campaign to strengthen the party at the booth-level. “All workers across 14 political districts and 280 blocks of the Capital have been asked to put their energy and effort into making this campaign successful,” said Lovely.

Babaria said as the use of technology is rising, the need of the hour is to involve more and more dynamic young people, well-versed in modern social media tools, with the Congress.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the Congress will end up with less than 5% vote share.