Congress protests: Delhi witnesses heavy traffic jams around central Delhi
Traffic movement on Friday across roads in central Delhi especially around the Delhi High Court and India Gate, was affected on Friday owing to restrictions and security arrangements that have been put in place by Delhi police for the Congress party’s nationwide protest over price rise, unemployment and GST hike.
Over 300 traffic police personnel have been deployed in central Delhi as part of the special arrangements for the protest, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Friday.
Hundreds of Congress workers gathered at several locations in central Delhi while several more, including prominent leaders, are expected to join them for the protest during which they have also planned to gherao the Prime Minister House and take out a march towards the President House.
Also Read: 'Congress under siege': Top leaders rush to AICC HQ amid heavy cop presence
The presence of agitators is seen at Motilal Nehru Marg, Maulana Azad Road and Raisin Road, traffic police officers present on the ground said.
A senior traffic police officer said although judges reached the three courts –Supreme Court, High Court and Patiala House Court – in time, the volume of traffic was high at the connecting roads, especially Shershah Road, Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg and India Gate circle, as lawyers and litigants were en route to the courts.
“Traffic is also heavy on Zakir Hussain Marg on the carriageway towards south Delhi as maximum motorists are using that road to reach the southern part of the city from north Delhi side. The other connecting roads such as Shahjahan Road are also witnessing heavy traffic flow since traffic restriction is there on Prithvi Raj Road,” said the officer.
Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Aalap Patel said that since the traffic arrangements started around 10am, after the morning peak hours, the office-goers did not face any major inconvenience and no traffic chaos was reported from central Delhi.
“The Prime Minister, home minister, and other MPs and VVIPs reached Parliament for the session on time and without any traffic disturbance. The judges have also reached the courts. Except for a few roads, no traffic disturbance has been reported to us so far. We had issued the traffic advisory regarding restrictions on various public platforms in advance. It seems that most of the commuters planned their journey accordingly to avoid traffic jams,” said DCP Patel.
According to the DCP, except ambulances and buses carrying security personnel all DTC, cluster and private buses have been barred from entering central Delhi from certain points around it. He said the DTC officials were conveyed about the same in advance and their cooperation has worked in avoiding traffic snarls on central Delhi roads.
In order to facilitate smooth movement of traffic in New Delhi district, buses will be restricted beyond the 12 points that are Dhaula Kuan, Ridge Road, Shankar Road, Panchkuian Road, Chelmsford Road, Minto Road, Mathura Road, W-Point, Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg, Africa Avenue and Moti Bagh Red Light (traffic signal) near Shanti Path, said the traffic advisory order issued by the traffic police Thursday night.
“The decision has been taken keeping in view inputs received by the police that buses carrying protesters in large numbers from adjoining states would try to reach central Delhi,” said a traffic police officer.
-
