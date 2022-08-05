Traffic advisory ahead of Cong protest in Central Delhi
Anticipating that Congress leaders and their supporters would turn up in large numbers in central Delhi and try to gherao Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s house during the scheduled massive nationwide protest over price rise and unemployment on Friday morning, Delhi Police have prepared an elaborate security and traffic arrangement plan to avoid any untoward incidents and traffic chaos, police officers aware of the development said.
To ensure lesser inconvenience to motorists commuting to central Delhi areas from other parts of Delhi and national capital region (NCR), the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday ensured a traffic advisory that listed as many as 16 arterial roads where heavy traffic congestion is expected. There shall be almost no movement of vehicles on at least seven important roads, especially around the Prime Minister House in central Delhi. These roads are Kamal Attaturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Rajaji, Akbar Road, Safdarjung Road and Raisina Road.
“Due to special traffic arrangements, movement on these roads will hardly be possible,” read the advisory letter issued by the traffic police.
According to the order, the 16 roads that may witness heavy traffic jams are: Sardar Patel Marg, Shanti Path, Panchsheel Marg, Tughlaq Road, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Prithvi Raj Road, Shahjahan Road, Zakir Hussain Marg, Maulana Azad Road, Rafi Marg, Janpath Road, Ashoka Road, Rajendra Prasad Road, Mother Teresa Crescent Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Mathura Road.
“The commuters using vehicles are requested to plan their journey in advance according to their convenience,” the traffic police order read.
Apart from restrictions for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, movement of buses will also be stopped to enter central Delhi areas beyond certain points on roads connecting south, east, north and west Delhi.
In order to facilitate smooth movement of traffic in New Delhi district, buses will be restricted beyond the 12 points that are Dhaula Kuan, Ridge Road, Shankar Road, Panchkuian Road, Chelmsford Road, Minto Road, Mathura Road, W-Point, Lodhi Road, Aurbindo Marg, Africa Avenue and Moti Bagh Red Light (traffic signal) near Shanti Path, said the order.
“The decision has been taken keeping in view inputs received by the police that buses carrying protesters in large numbers from adjoining states would try to reach central Delhi,” said a traffic police officer.
As far as security arrangements are concerned, security personnel from Delhi Police and armed paramilitary forces would be deployed in central Delhi areas, especially on roads leading to Prime Minister House, to stop the protesters from carrying out their march.
Delhi is already on a high-alert keeping in view the approaching Independence Day celebrations and warnings by various terrorist outfits to cause disturbance during the national event. The city police have already invoked prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC in New Delhi district area owing to the ongoing Parliament session and the preparation for the Independence Day celebrations, said a senior police officer.
-
Auto driver death: After fresh probe, auto stand operator, aides booked for murder
After two days of investigation into the death of a 26-year-old auto driver Subash Chandra Pal, the Lucknow police on Wednesday altered the charge of 'causing death due to negligence' with the charge of murder against an illegal auto-stand operator and his aides. Pal was bludgeoned to death over dispute behind illegal operation of the auto stand in Utrathiya locality under PGI police station limits on Sunday midnight.
-
New Parliament building 70% complete, Lok Sabha told
Construction work on the new Parliament building is 70% complete, Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs Kaushal Kishore informed Lok Sabha on Thursday. In a written response to a question from BJP MP Rajendra Agarwal, Kaushal said the new Parliament building will be ready by November 2022 and the three common central secretariat buildings by December 2023. Last month, Hyderabad-based DEC Infrastructure and Projects emerged as the lowest bidder for the project.
-
Azam Khan in hospital after difficulty in breathing; stable
Veteran Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (74) was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on Wednesday night after he faced difficulty in breathing. According to the medical bulletin released by the hospital on Wednesday, Member of Parliament Mohammad Azam Khan was admitted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital Lucknow due to pneumonia and difficulty in breathing. On Thursday, after necessary investigations, he has been kept under supervision of the critical care team.
-
Police still unclear on CM Bommai’s new commando unit
Even over a week after Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai announced the creation of a new commando unit in the state, the police are yet to get a clear guideline on what it will be about and what its role would be. While Karnataka has such a tactical unit, Bengaluru and Bengaluru city police commissionerates have launched their SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics). Even these units have been provided specialised weapons.
-
Police ban male pillion riders in M’luru, later withdraw order
Police on Thursday passed an order imposing a ban on male pillion riders aged between 18 to 60 years from 6 am to 6 pm for a week in Mangaluru city and Dakshina Kannada district, however, within three hours the same was revoked. The order was released even as curfew under Section 144 of the CrPC is in effect in Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, Kadaba and Sullia taluks till midnight on August 6.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics