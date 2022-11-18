Home / Cities / Delhi News / Conman claims AAP sought bribe from China firm

Conman claims AAP sought bribe from China firm

delhi news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 12:25 AM IST

Sukesh Chandrashekhar said the party made a deal with a Chinese company to supply government school children with tablets in 2016, receiving kickbacks of about 27%, which the party, he alleged, later hiked to 40%

BJP leader and New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi referred to Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s letter and said Arvind Kejriwal is the ‘root cause of this entire mess’. (HT Photo)
BJP leader and New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi referred to Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s letter and said Arvind Kejriwal is the ‘root cause of this entire mess’. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Thursday released a letter to the media, claiming that the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi made a deal with a Chinese company to supply government school children with tablets in 2016, receiving kickbacks of about 27%, which the party, he alleged, later hiked to 40%.

He further claimed that AAP ministers demanded that the commission be paid through a newly created shell company as a loan to avoid being traced, and also by purchasing a land in Thailand, and challenged chief minister Arvond Kejriwal to take a polygraph test.

HT contacted the chief minister’s office, deputy chief Manish Sisodia and AAP minister Kailash Gahlot, but they refused to comment.

Reacting to the development, BJP leader and New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi said at a press conference, “Today the sixth letter has been issued by Sukesh Chandrasekhar in which he has challenged Kejriwal for a polygraph test on corruption in the matter of buying tabs. At the same time, on the other hand Satyendra Jain’s bail has been rejected for the sixth time but despite that Kejriwal has still not made him resign from the ministerial post. This proves that Arvind Kejriwal is the root cause of this entire mess.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out