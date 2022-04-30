Cops arrest burglar suspected in string of thefts in south Delhi after chase, shootout
A 32-year-old suspected burglar suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was arrested after a brief chase and gunfight inside the Jahanpanah City Forest near Greater Kailash-2 (GK-2) in south Delhi early Friday morning.
The shoot-out with the six-member police team happened nearly 10 minutes after the suspect and his four accomplices made unsuccessful burglary attempts at two houses in Block H, GK-3, nearly 700 metres from the shoot-out spot, police said.
Six police personnel from Chhitaranjan (CR) Park , including a sub-inspector (SI) in plainclothes, were patrolling the forested area between Alaknanda and Masjid Moth to nab burglars who have been repeatedly striking houses along the Jahanpanah City Forest when they received information from the police station about two burglary attempts and stone pelting on security guards by the suspects in Block H of GK-3.
They were asked to move towards Block H through the forest and when they reached near S and W block of GK-2, they spotted five suspects and tried to nab them. One suspect took out a knife and tried to attack the personnel. The suspects fled in different directions but were chased by the personnel, said a senior police officer privy to the details of the operation.
Two suspects, who were being followed by the sub-inspector and a head constable, went towards Block S and climbed a tree. When asked to surrender, both fired a bullet each at the police. The two policemen fired back and a bullet hit one suspect while the other managed to escape, the officer said.
Despite being shot in the leg, the suspect scaled a 24-foot high boundary wall of a bungalow using a tree, jumped over the wall and fractured his already injured leg. The police team surrounded the building, entered through the main gate and disarmed the suspect, the officer said. “A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code has been registered,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker.
He was identified as Sangram Singh, a resident of Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh, who was previously involved in a case of kidnapping for ransom and criminal conspiracy registered at Seemapuri police station in north-east Delhi.
A series of burglaries and attempted burglaries were reported from residential colonies of S and W blocks in GK-2 along the Jahanpanah City Forest in the past few weeks.
Pushkar Sinha, president of Alaknanda Apartments RWA, said, “We pooled in funds to replace the old fencing... Lights and 16 CCTV cameras were also installed... No burglary has been reported here since February.”
Go First to operate direct flights from Srinagar to Sharjah soon
The ministry of civil aviation has allocated flight rights between Srinagar and Sharjah five times a week to Go First airlines thus paving the way for the resumption of direct flights between Srinagar and Sharjah. The flights were suspended owing to “unknown reasons” in January. However, the flights are being again resumed in the coming weeks. J&K's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in a tweet said that the ministry of civil aviation has approved the flights.
Omar Abdullah welcomes ex-IAS officer Shah Faesal’s rejoining of government
Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, while welcoming IAS officer Shah Faesal's rejoining of government said that he is going to serve the government that imprisoned him. Indian Administrative Service officer Shah Faesal, who had tendered his resignation in 2019 in order to contest elections in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, has been allowed to rejoin the government, officials said on Thursday.
Major among 3 soldiers injured in mine blast along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch
An army officer was among three soldiers injured in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati (KG) sector of Poonch district on Friday, officials said. A defence spokesperson said that during a routine patrol along the LoC in the KG sector, a Major and two soldiers were injured in a mine blast. The injured were identified as Major Gurung, Naib Subedar Dalbir and Havildar Hukum.
Kejriwal calls for concrete steps to tackle coal crisis
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Centre ought to take “concrete steps” to overcome the coal crisis which has gripped the entire country with the capital clocking its highest ever power demand for the month of April at 6,197 megawatts (MW) even as the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited assured that all its units at Dadri and Unchahar power plants were running at full capacity.
Remove building violations within 7 days: CHB to allottees
The Chandigarh Housing Board directed allottees in Sector 41A to remove building violations and rectify their units within seven days, failing which a demolition drive will be carried out at the risk and cost of the persons concerned. The society's buildings have provision only for two storeys, but some residents have built an additional floor. However, the existing foundations have not been designed to withstand the load of an additional storey.
