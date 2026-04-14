Two policemen from the outer district were injured, one suffered a stab injury near his eyebrow, while catching two thieves red-handed committing a house burglary at Shiv Nagar in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar on Monday morning, police officers aware of the operation said. Cops injured while catching thieves in Hari Nagar

Despite suffering injuries, the policemen – assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Vinod and constable Abhishek – overpowered the two suspects belonging to Madhya Pradesh, Babloo Singh,41, and Dharam Singh,40, who were wanted in a house burglary case registered at the Rani Bagh police station on April 10, said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Vikram Singh, adding that six cases were solved with the duo’s arrest.

Additional DCP (west) Sachin Singhal said that around 5 am, personnel from outer district’s anti-snatching and burglary cell reached a house in Shiv Nagar, while trialing suspects wanted in the Rani Bagh burglary case. The two burglars were riding a motorcycle stolen from the Adarsh Nagar area.

“When the burglars were in the process of burglary at the house, the police personnel intercepted two suspects. While trying to overpower them, the two suspects attacked ASI Vinod and Constable Abhishek with a sharp object. Vinod received a stab injury above his right eyebrow while Abhishek suffered bruises on his left ear. They overpowered the burglars and recovered the tools being used in the burglary,” added Singhal.

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