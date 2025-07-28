Couple dies by suicide in Karol Bagh

A couple in their thirties allegedly died by suicide at their rented accommodation in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh on Sunday morning, police said, adding that no note has been recovered. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, the couple is originally from West Bengal’s Midnapore district and were living in Karol Bagh for the past four months. The man worked as a gold ornament maker on a daily-wage basis, while their seven-year-old daughter was living with family members in their hometown.

Police were informed at around 7.30am on Sunday about a couple being found dead inside their third-floor residence.

“Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams were called to inspect the spot. There were no signs of forced entry or any external injuries on either of the bodies,” said a senior police officer. No suicide note was recovered from the premises.

The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination, and inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita have been initiated, the officer added.

Police are contacting the couple’s relatives and landlord as part of the ongoing probe to ascertain why the couple took this step.