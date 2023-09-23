Court denies anticipatory bail to Premoday Khakha’s kids

A Delhi court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail application of the two children of suspended Delhi government official Premoday Khakha, 51, who was arrested for repeatedly raping a 17-year-old girl in his care multiple times at his residence between November 2020 and January 2021. Suspended Delhi government official Premoday Khakha allegedly raped a minor girl under his care. On Friday, his son and daughter were denied anticipatory bail by a city court. (Sourced)

Rupali Bandopadhyaya, the special public prosecutor appointed for the case by lieutenant governor VK Saxena, said that two separate anticipatory bail applications of Khakha’s daughter Prateeksha, 19, and son Harsh Prateek, 21, were listed on Thursday before the court of additional sessions judge Richa Parihar at Tis Hazari.

“I apprised the court that the present matter is not a simple case of rape of a minor but a serious case of abetment by the entire Khakha family. When the victim narrated about the incident to the wife of the accused, Seema Khakha, she sent her son Harsh to get the test kit for pregnancy... The daughter Prateeksha also knew about the entire incident and played an active role,” said Bandopadhyaya.

The minor girl told police she had moved to Khakha’s house in Burari to overcome the grief of losing her father. Khakha allegedly first raped her on October 31, 2020, and then several times until January 21, 2021, when she got pregnant. She was given abortion pills when she told Khakha’s wife about the sexual abuse. Both Khakha and his wife are currently in judicial custody.

