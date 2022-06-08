Covid-19: Delhi reports 564 new cases; 114 more than previous day's tally

The national capital on Wednesday reported 564 new Covid-19 infections, an increase of 114 cases as compared to the previous day's tally. Delhi reported one death due to the contagious virus, the city's health department bulletin stated.



The positivity rate surged to 2.84 per cent as compared to Tuesday's tally of 1.92 per cent. The cumulative positivity rate now stands at 4.94 per cent.



With Wednesday's tally, the total infection tally now stands at 1,90,99,991 while the active cases stand at 1,691. On Tuesday, the capital had recorded 450 fresh Covid cases and one more death, while the positivity rate declined to 1.92 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

Delhi on Monday logged 247 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.47 per cent while no new death was reported due to the viral disease.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 343 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.91 per cent while no new death had occurred due to the viral disease.

On Saturday, the capital logged 405 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.07 per cent while no death was reported.

Delhi on Friday saw 345 Covid cases and zero death while the positivity rate was 1.88 per cent.

The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.



