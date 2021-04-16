‘Covid-19 situation very grim, will enforce restrictions strictly’: Delhi Police

As Delhi prepares for stricter curbs and weekend curfew because of the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Delhi Police on Friday said the situation in the Capital is grim and vowed to enforce restrictions strictly to prevent the disease from spreading. “The Covid-19 situation is very grim. Many are getting infected daily, many are dying. Some restrictions have been imposed and there will be a curfew this weekend. All movements, except essential movements, are restricted. So, Delhi Police will enforce this strictly,” commissioner SN Shrivastava was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

SN Shrivastava asserted that police patrolling will be done across the Capital to ensure citizens are adhering to the norms and if anyone steps out of their house, they will face action unless they are going out for essential services. “They can be arrested for violation, a case can also be registered,” he told ANI.

The Delhi Police commissioner’s remark comes a day after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced fresh curbs in the national capital, which is witnessing the fourth wave of the pandemic. Delhi will observe a weekend lockdown while gyms, spas, and malls across the city will remain shut to break the chain of transmission of the virus.

According to the order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), assembly halls, entertainment parks, and auditoriums will be closed, while cinemas will be allowed to function at 30% capacity. Dine-in facilities at restaurants in the city have also been barred, only takeaway and delivery services will be allowed. Delhi is also under a night curfew from 10pm to 5am.

“On weekdays, people have to earn their livelihood. But on the weekend, people go out for entertainment and other activities, which can be curtailed. Hence, to break the chain of infections, we are imposing a weekend curfew,” Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday after his meeting with lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal on the Covid-19 situation in the Capital. The current restrictions are in place till April 30 and they may be extended if the need arises, Arvind Kejriwal added.

The curbs come at a time when Delhi is recording close to 17,000 fresh Covid-19 cases every day. On Thursday, the city logged 16,699 cases and the count surged past 17,000 on the previous day. The city’s caseload now stands at 784,137, including 54,309 active cases, 718,176 recoveries, and 11,652 deaths, according to the latest health bulletin.