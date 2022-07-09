CUET 2022: Enthusiasm and nerves in equal dose for Delhi’s young aspirants
The recent class XII graduates in the city are gearing up to be part of history, as they prepare to appear for the first ever Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted between July 15 and August 10, for undergraduate courses. And those youngsters who are hopeful of getting into Delhi University, the test acts as an alternative to the university’s old cut-off process. Thus, some students are looking forward to the test with optimism whereas some others are feeling the pressure.
“The problem is I just studied so much for my board exams that it is now getting a little difficult to get into that same regimen,” says Ananya Kathuria, a graduate of Delhi Public School, RK Puram, elucidating, “I got to relax for only a couple of days before getting back to my books. I am hoping to somehow re-imbibe the good study habits and start preparing with the same old dedication. To add to it, we are yet to get the exam schedule, which makes it harder to streamline our preparation.”
Echoing the same worry, Sarthak Sanoria, a graduate of Banyan Tree School, adds, “Admit card and schedule toh at least miljaye. We can then plan accordingly and not get into a situation where we have prepared for a test which is scheduled for later. And jis ke liye nahi padha, wohi exam pehle aajaaye.”
“I wrote my 12th standard exams during the pandemic, and at that time we did not study too hard because the pandemic helped most of us in clearing our exams without much ado,” shares Sanoria, explaining, “Lekin ab mujhe thoda difficult lag raha hai to prepare for CEUT kyunki 12th mein utne zyaada dhyaan se padhai nahi kari, but ab toh karni hi padh rahi hai. CEUT is basically giving some of us another chance to study harder if we want to get into a good college.”
For some students like Niharika, a recent pass out of Bal Bharati Public School Noida, this entrance is all about competing among peers. “I want to make sure my rank is better than that of my friends. Yes, getting into a good college is our main goal, but being ahead in your group is also paramount as it allows one to brag about it for the rest of their lives,” shares Niharika, with a sheepish smile.
Another CUET aspirant, Preet Kanan, shares how she has taken a year’s break to prepare for entrance exams. “The good thing is that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released many mock practice papers recently. The papers will go a long way towards helping us prepare for the examination,” Kanan adds.
