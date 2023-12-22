Curbs on construction and cars back as Delhi air turns foul

Stage 3 measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) were invoked in the Capital on Friday — for the second time this winter season — effectively restricting BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers from plying in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar, following directions from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). A thick layer of smog blankets Noida on Friday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The measures also put an immediate ban on private construction in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Stage 3 measures were earlier enforced by CAQM on November 3, when the air quality index (AQI) surpassed the 400-mark for the first time this winter and was recorded at 468 (severe). The restrictions were lifted 27 days later, on November 29, when the AQI fell below 300 after rain.

Even though the curbs put a blanket ban on all construction and demolition activities across NCR, they specifically exempt all projects related to rail services, Metro, airport, ISBT, national security or defence, projects of national importance and healthcare facilities from being carried out. Linear projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, over bridges, power transmission and pipeline laying are allowed, in addition to sanitation projects, the order said.

In the case of private constructions, non-polluting and non-dust generating activities such as plumbing work, interior decoration, electrical work and carpentry-related work are permitted, CAQM’s order said.

Atul Goyal, who heads the United Resident Welfare Associations’ Joint Action, a collective body of RWAs in Delhi, said the city’s pollution was rising and dropping based on meteorological conditions and a ban on private constructions was doing little to influence it.

“We have seen this year that stopping such minor construction work does nothing to the air quality. The large construction projects that are still allowed in Stage 3 can influence an area and lead to local air pollution,” said Goyal, adding that Grap’s measures needed to be reconsidered.

Unlike last year, the ban on private four-wheelers under Stage 3 was made mandatory this year according to the revised Grap. The ban on private four-wheelers was also extended to the NCR districts.

The ban on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles will impact around 387,000 vehicles registered in Delhi. Data from when Stage 3 was imposed the last time, between November 2 and 29, showed the enforcement team of the transport department penalised over 2,700 such vehicles, imposing a hefty “no parking” challan of ₹20,000 each.

A Delhi transport department official said the department will strictly implement CAQM’s order. “We will deploy over 100 teams — the same as last time to ensure the implementation of the restrictions under Grap Stage 3,” said the official.