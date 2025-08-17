Cybercrime syndicate dismantled by Delhi Police

In a six-month crackdown, the Delhi Police’s IFSO (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations) unit dismantled a sophisticated cybercrime syndicate that siphoned ₹2.6 crore from credit card holders across India. The gang, operating from Delhi’s Kakrola and Uttam Nagar, included call centre employees, SIM card suppliers, and crypto launderers, who were arrested in a coordinated raid, the Delhi Police said in a statement. Police said they have recovered 52 mobile phones, multiple SIM cards and bank details. (Representational image)

According to police, the fraudsters first obtained confidential customer data from a Gurugram-based multinational BPO whose employees had leaked credit card details since 2019. Posing as bank executives, the fraudsters called victims with fake offers such as “One Time Permission” to extract OTPs and CVVs. Within minutes, they used these details to buy e-gift cards online and sell them to travel agents for cash or USDT cryptocurrency.

The arrested accused were identified as Ankit Rathi, Waseem, Vishal Bhardwaj, who allegedly masterminded the operation, and Vishesh Lahori (Paji) and Durgesh Dhakad, who were call centre employees, and Shivam Sehrawat, who supplied SIM cards.

Police said they have recovered 52 mobile phones, multiple SIM cards and bank details. “This was an organised digital heist. We’re setting a blueprint to dismantle such syndicates,” said deputy commissioner of police Vinit Kumar (IFSO).