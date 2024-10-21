Day after Delhi blast, school opens amid tight security blanket

A day after the explosion outside CRPF Public School in Rohini, about 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials stood outside the school on Monday as a security measure while the school opened for students. Inside the school, teachers and the principal pacified the students informing them that there was no reason to panic. Most shops in the market opposite the school remained shut. Students return to school on Monday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

A class nine student at the school, who did not wish to be identified, said that the school’s principal took to the public address system on Monday morning and announced that the students should not worry. “She stressed that the blast happened outside the school and we should not panic,” the student said.

Vridhi Batra, 36, mother of a class six student at the school, said that they were not apprehensive to send their child to school as the administration had assured them it was safe. “Every day, we hear bomb threats are received by airports, schools, and hospitals. But we can’t stay at home because of these threats. If we would not have sent our children to school today, we would have sent them a day later. Staying at home is not a solution. We hope they catch people who did this soon,” she said.

Suresh Kumar, 63, a retired head constable of Delhi Police, whose two grandchildren attend the school, said that he trusts the security inside the school. “This is a message that a bomb can go off outside a CRPF school and that the perpetrators are not afraid of security agencies,” he said, adding that he and his family were not scared to send the kids to school on Monday because the security inside the school is “impeccable”.

Adding to the above claim, another parent said, “There are CRPF officials deployed inside school. No one can enter or exit the school without scrutiny. Teachers and other staff are extremely alert.”

Meanwhile, shops across the school remained shut for security reasons. Glass and remains of display boards lay on the footpath across the school reflecting on the impact of the blast. Some of the owners who opened their shops emphasized that they were grateful that the blast took place early morning because if it had taken place at another time, the damage would have been immense.

“Many workers of our shops go across the road and sit at the boundary wall of the school for shade. They are being questioned as well. But if it had happened another time, many people may have died,” he said.

When contacted, school’s principal Nidhi Choudhary said, “Everything is normal and safe. The day went by as usual.”