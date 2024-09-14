Day after walking out of jail, Kejriwal likely to visit CP’s Hanuman Mandir today

A day after he was released from jail on bail, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to visit Connaught Place’s Hanuman Mandir on Saturday afternoon to offer prayers, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) functionaries said. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal being received by his parents as he arrives at his residence after being released from Tihar Jail on bail on Friday. (PTI)

“CM Arvind Kejriwal is likely to visit Hanuman Mandir at 12pm on Saturday,” said an AAP official.

Kejriwal is a frequent visitor to the ancient temple, and in May when he was given interim bail for 20 days to campaign for the party in the Lok Sabha polls, Kejriwal visited the temple with his wife and several party leaders.

During the day, Kejriwal is likely to meet party leaders as well.

The detailed schedule of Kejriwal’s engagements has not yet been shared by his office.

After an incarceration that lasted nearly six months – barring a 21-day release for the Lok Sabha elections – Kejriwal walked out of Tihar Jail at 6.25pm on Friday, hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The grant of bail to Kejriwal came with the same conditions imposed by another bench of the Supreme Court in July – he cannot go to the CM’s office; sign on official files or make public statements about his role in the excise case. Additionally, the top court on Friday ordered that Kejriwal must remain present at all trial hearings unless granted exemption, and that he is to fully cooperate with the trial court to ensure the expeditious conclusion of the proceedings.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said these conditions to bail do not mean acquittal and that the matter was still before the court.