New Delhi, Delhi witnessed warmer-than-usual weather on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature remaining significantly above normal across all monitoring stations, according to the India Meteorological Department. Day temperature rises across Delhi, AQI remains 'poor'

Safdarjung, the city's base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 28.6 degrees Celsius, 5.2 notches above normal and nearly 2 degrees higher than Monday.

Palam reported a maximum of 26.3 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road touched 27.4 degrees, both registering departures of 2.7 degrees and 4.4 degrees, respectively.

According to the India Meteorological Department , Ridge and Ayanagar also saw elevated daytime temperatures, settling at 26.9 degrees and 27.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, indicating a persistent warming trend across the region.

Night temperatures, however, showed relatively minor variation. The minimum temperature at Safdarjung stood at 9.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, slightly below normal, while Palam and Ridge recorded milder nights at 11 degrees and 12.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Lodhi Road and Ayanagar reported minimum temperatures of 9.4 degrees and 9.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, the IMD said.

The weather office also said that no rainfall was recorded in any part of the city during the 24-hour period ending 5.30 pm, with cumulative rainfall remaining at zero across all stations.

On the pollution front, the air quality remained in the 'poor' category with the air quality index settling at 271, marking a slight rise from the 249 recorded on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board .

The AQI is likely to remain in the 'poor' category from February 11 to 13, it said.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System , the outlook for the subsequent six days said the air quality is likely to be in the 'poor' to 'moderate' category.

The CPCB classifies an AQI between 0 and 50 as 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.