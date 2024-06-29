DC issues orders to stop illegal mining in Aravalli region

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Friday issued directions to prevent illegal mining and construction activities in the Aravalli region, officials aware of the matter said, adding that he stressed the need for increased vigilance and strict action against the perpetrators. Residents of their destroyed homes after a demolition drive was carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad on its land in Khori village in the Aravalli region, in Faridabad in 2021. (HT Photo)

Officials were also directed to seize vehicles carrying illegal mining materials.

Yadav, in a meeting, said prevention of illegal construction, particularly around the Raisina hills is a prime concern. “Instructions were given to sub-divisional magistrate Sohna, Sonu Bhatt, to personally inspect the hilly areas of the sub-division and put a stop to any unauthorised construction. If any illegal structures are being built on government land in the Aravalli area, action should be taken under the PLP [Punjab Land Preservation] Act,” said Yadav.

Regional officer Vijay Chaudhary of the pollution control board said that three individuals have been issued notices under the PLP Act for illegal construction in the non-viable hilly areas of Sohna. “Actions to demolish these structures have already been initiated,” he said.

Bhanu Pratap, inspector mining department said that three dumpers carrying illegal mining materials were seized this month, resulting in fines amounting to ₹6,94,707.

Gajendra Singh, secretary of regional transport authority said that fines amounting to ₹90 lakh have been imposed on overloaded vehicles this month. Yadav directed the RTA secretary to immediately seize any heavy vehicle transporting illegal mining materials.

Yadav said directions were given to form dedicated vigilance teams that will crack down on vehicles transporting illegally mined items via road and those found involved in overloading.

“These teams will impose fines on such vehicles. Bhondsi, Sohna, Panchgaon, Pataudi, Farrukhnagar and a few other neighbouring places are vulnerable to such activities and the teams will remain alert in these places,” he added.