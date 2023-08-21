DCW chief sits on protest after being denied to meet minor girl allegedly raped by senior govt official

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal sat on a protest at a hospital on Monday after she was not allowed to meet the minor girl — who had been allegedly raped by a senior government official, who was also her father's friend. Swati Maliwal also urged for all complaints against the accused to be reopened and reinvestigated. (Twitter)

Speaking to reporters, Maliwal on Monday said that she wanted to see what the Delhi Police was trying to hide and why the DCW chief was not being allowed to meet the survivor and her mother.

She said, “I am sitting here on a protest as I want to see what it is that the Delhi Police want to hide and the DCW chief is not being allowed to go in and meet the girl? We are trying since morning, the hospital is constantly asking us to not visit. Why shouldn't I visit? It is my statutory duty. Why wouldn't I meet the girl? It is such a shameful thing for Delhi police and the hospital that Delhi Commission for Women chief has to sit on the floor because they aren't letting me meet the survivor.”

The official allegedly raped the girl from October 2020 to February 2021 after bringing her home following her father’s death in 2020. His wife allegedly gave the girl abortion pills to terminate her pregnancy, the teenager told police in her complaint. The sexual abuse came to light when a psychiatrist at a Delhi hospital, who counselled the girl, reported the matter to the police this month.

The accused and his wife have been detained by the police and interrogation of the duo is underway.

Maliwal further warned the Delhi Police and said, “They can do whatever they want but I won't get up from here unless they let me meet the survivor and her mother… I will also see how much power does the Delhi police have and for how much longer will they not let me meet them.

Earlier on Monday, Maliwal issued a notice to Delhi government for not arresting the now-suspended official — who was a deputy director in the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department. DCW issued another notice to the Delhi government to find out what were the complaints against him and what actions had been taken.

Maliwal also urged for all complaints against the accused to be reopened and re-investigated.

Arvind Kejriwal orders suspension of the official

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered the suspension of the government official.

A spokesperson for the Delhi government said Kejriwal has asked chief secretary Naresh Kumar to submit a report on the matter by 5pm on Monday amid outrage over the abuse and delay in the arrest.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the horrific incident has shamed humanity. “Action should have been taken by now. Since no action has been taken, the chief minister has intervened and directed that the officer must be suspended. We will provide all possible legal assistance to the girl.”

The Delhi government spokesperson said since the first information report had been lodged in the matter, the law should take its course. “The Delhi government is sensitive...to such serious matters of women’s safety and child abuse...If he has committed any such reprehensible act, then the sternest possible action should be taken against him.”

