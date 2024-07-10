DDA app to remove encroachments soon in Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is creating a mobile app for encroachment removal across the city, where residents can register complaints regarding unauthorised construction, according to officials. The new app will likely be ready in the next two months and will allow residents to take pictures and attach the location of the encroachment while making the complaint. (Representational image)

The officials added that the complainants will also be able to get regular status updates on the app, which will be monitored by the Special Task Force (STF) for encroachment removal that comprises all civic agencies in the Capital.

“As of now, DDA’s 311 app has a window on the STF. Complaints can also be made online through the website. However, it is an older version and people cannot upload details such as the exact location of the encroachment. We expect the new app to be able to allow users to fill in all such details,” said a DDA official, asking not to be named.

The STF, headed by the DDA vice chairperson, was constituted in July 2018 after a Supreme Court order and a compliance report is sent to the court every 15 days, officials added. It has representatives from all urban local bodies and other civic agencies, including, police, fire and transport departments. The STF will also hold a monthly review meeting and submit a monthly to the lieutenant governor, the DDA chairperson and the ministry of housing and urban affairs.

Once a complaint is received, the app will also help facilitate its transfer to the department concerned, the official added. For this, a dashboard will be created that will display the total number of grievances and the counts of pending, under process, final action and closed grievances.

“Once a grievance is closed, a picture of the site will be attached for proof. In many cases, there are court cases filed over encroachment notices. Such long pending cases will also be displayed,” the official added.

DDA is planning to integrate the app with its web portal after the launch, officials added.