DDA approves sale of 32K flats in Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in a meeting chaired by lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Wednesday approved the launch of the “Festival Special Housing Scheme 2023”, with more than 32,000 flats of different categories on offer at locations like Dwarka, Loknayakpuram and Narela. HT Image

Officials said this will be DDA’s biggest housing scheme so far in terms of the number of flats as well as the categories including penthouses, super HIGs, HIGs, MIGs as well as EWS flats.

Officials said the flats under this scheme are being offered through two different modes including e-auction and first come first served (FCFS) basis as per their location, adding that all the flats offered are newly constructed.

“DDA for the first time is offering more than 1,100 luxury flats. Also, 316 MIGs at Sector 14, Dwarka, and 647 MIGs in Loknayakpuram will be offered through e-auction mode,” said a DDA official.

Through FCFS mode, DDA will be offering 728 EWS flats in Dwarka’s Sector 19B, 316 LIGs and 1,008 EWS flats in Dwarka Sector 14, 224 EWS flats in Loknayakpuram and over 28,000 flats in Narela across various categories.

People can book a flat instantly by paying the booking amount. DDA has also recently removed the condition that prohibited those who already owned a plot or flat from booking another one in their name. Officials said that this will facilitate ownership of multiple houses by members of an extended family to enable improved urban living. Officials added that more details regarding the scheme, including the launch date, will be shared soon.

