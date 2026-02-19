DDA extends registration deadline for Premium Housing Scheme to February 20

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has extended the registration deadline for its Premium Housing Scheme 2026 to February 20, giving buyers more time to apply for the 582 flats, officials said on Wednesday. Successful bidders will be required to complete the payment within the stipulated timeline after allotment, said officials. (Representative image)

The scheme includes flats in Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, Rohini and other residential sectors, offering units across high-income group (HIG), middle-income group (MIG) and low-income group (LIG) categories. The allotment will be carried out through an e-auction, said the authority.

“The extension will accommodate applicants who are completing their registration and documentation. The flats are located in established residential neighbourhoods with access to civic amenities, transport infrastructure and public services,” said an official.

For LIG flats,the starting price is ₹18.79 lakh, while prices for MIG and HIG units are higher depending on its size, location and category.

DDA officials said the scheme is part of the authority’s ongoing efforts to offer housing across different income segments and utilise its existing housing inventory. Interested applicants must register online through the DDA’s official portal, submit necessary documents and pay the prescribed registration amount. Only registered applicants will be eligible to participate in the e-auction process.

The flats are ready-to-move-in units, officials said, adding that successful bidders will be required to complete the payment within the stipulated timeline after allotment.

Previous schemes offered units through lottery and e-auction, depending on the category and location of the flats.

Officials said the next process would occur after registrations close. Further details, including auction schedules and participation guidelines, are available on the DDA website.