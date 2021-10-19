DDA kicks off public hearings for Delhi’s 2041 master plan

On day one of the public hearing on the Master Plan of Delhi-2041 (MPD-2041) on Monday, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) held consultations with the public on issues concerning migrant workers and the urban poor living in the national capital. A total of 8,781 people were invited to attend the public hearing, DDA officials said.

The consultations were divided into six slots and issues discussed included affordable housing for migrant workers, facilities for street vendors, provision for ownership rights to people living in resettlement colonies, provisions for day care centres or crèches, and recognition of unauthorised residential colonies that have come up on Zone O (Yamuna floodplains).

The draft MPD-2041 is the vision document for the city’s growth over the next two decades, and proposes to make Delhi a 24x7 city with night-time economy, affordable housing, mixed development and transit-oriented development.

Following the row over the limited time given by the DDA for public hearings, the land-owning agency has put out a detailed schedule for public hearings that will be held between October 18 and November 10. While the DDA has invited a total of 17,162 people to participate in the two-day session beginning October 18, it will hold chapter-wise hearings from October 25, officials said.

The DDA has received over 1,200 objections/suggestions to MPD-2041 related to environment, economy, transport and mobility, and shelter, among others. Nearly 10,000 comments were received for the land use plan proposed under the draft master plan, while another 2,900 comments were received on development control norms.

A senior DDA official said on condition of anonymity, “There were a lot of people who discussed very local issues related to sanitation and lack of toilets. There were some who spoke about the need for housing.”

DDA officials said they also have got suggestions on affordable housing for the urban poor

