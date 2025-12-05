DDA plans year-round cultural and wellness events across green areas

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is preparing to convert its major green spaces across the Capital into active public hubs with a year-round calendar of activities focused on art, culture, health and wellness, said officials on Thursday. Officials said the move is designed to strengthen public engagement with city-owned recreational assets (Representative photo)

Officials said that an experienced event aggregator will soon be selected to plan, curate and execute programmes across designated DDA parks and recreational spaces. DDA now aims to introduce a structured public event framework that encourages community engagement and shared civic experiences.

Under the new proposal, DDA intends to license its parks and open spaces to an event aggregator, who will be responsible for designing and delivering a varied annual calendar aligned with two central themes of arts & culture and health & wellness,” said a DDA official.

The programmes may include music, theatre, dance, crafts, heritage-focused festivals, along with yoga, sports, mindfulness and other well-being activities.

The aggregator will be required to organise a minimum of 16 events each year, primarily between September and April, when weather conditions in the city are favourable for outdoor activities. The selected agency will have the flexibility to scale up programming to up to 24 events annually, subject to approval.

Certain events, however, will be prohibited in the DDA greens, including political rallies, private social functions such as weddings, commercial promotions without approval, hazardous activities using pyrotechnics, and programmes involving content deemed offensive or harmful to public and environmental safety.

Officials said the move is designed to strengthen public engagement with city-owned recreational assets, enhance cultural vibrancy, and create healthier community environments. The selected agency will also submit periodic performance reports to the authority, detailing footfall, community feedback, sustainability practices, and revenue generated through sponsorships and ticketing.