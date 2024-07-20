DDA to Delhi HC: Will retain two dozen deer at Hauz Khas park

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) informed the Delhi high court that it has decided to retain about two dozen deer in the Deer Park at Hauz Khas, subject to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) renewing its mini-zoo status. In June 2023, CZA’s technical committee approved the translocation of approximately 600 deer after cancelling DDA’s licence to run the park as a mini zoo. (Representative photo/HT Archive)

In June 2023, CZA’s technical committee approved the translocation of approximately 600 deer after cancelling DDA’s licence to run the park as a mini zoo. The licence was cancelled because the authority failed to check the inbreeding of animals and follow its guidelines. The translocation was approved in the ratio of 70:30, subject to authorities complying with the statutory provisions and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) guidelines.

The DDA’s decision to retain the deer came after the Delhi high court nudged the civic body to maintain at least 50 deer in the park. The court was hearing a plea filed by New Delhi Nature Society to stay the translocation alleging that the deer were being loaded onto trucks by authorities without exercising discretion regarding the health, age and physical condition of animals without a prior health check-up.

The plea, filed by advocates Arjun Sawhney and Siddharth Verma, also sought directions to the DDA to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines laid down by the CZA and IUCN during translocation. The guidelines prohibit the translocation of pregnant females and newly bred deer with antlers.

During the hearing on Friday, the counsel for DDA submitted an affidavit before the court, in which its vice chairman and lieutenant governor VK Saxena approved the proposal of retaining some deer in the famous park after obtaining necessary approvals from CZA. The affidavit also stated that DDA would also move the CZA for required approvals and compliance would be ensured, in terms of the requirements.

Consequently, the court disposed of the plea keeping in view DDA’s affidavit. “Keeping in view of the affidavit, the present writ petition is disposed of in accordance with paragraphs iii, iv, v of the affidavit,” the order said.

