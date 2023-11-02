DDA to illuminate chimney of powerhouse at Rajghat

The 160-metre-high chimney of the decommissioned powerhouse at Rajghat, one of the tallest structures in the Capital, will be illuminated with façade lighting on Saturday ahead of Diwali, officials aware of the project said. The powerhouse was decommissioned due to pollution-related concerns following Supreme Court orders in 2015. (HT Archive)

The powerhouse, built over an area of 28 acre along the Yamuna, was decommissioned due to pollution-related concerns following Supreme Court orders in 2015, and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has taken up a repurposing project of the facility, that will showcase the power generation mechanism of power stations though a 5D experience for the public.

DDA officials said various meetings were held under the chairmanship of lieutenant governor VK Saxena, wherein it was decided that the site will be repurposed without causing any environmental concerns. The detailed repurposing plan is being worked upon, officials added.

To begin with, DDA officials said, the 160-metre-tall chimney will be lit up by Saturday for a trial. “In the first phase, the chimney along the banks of the Yamuna will be illuminated by DDA on the lines of various monuments in Delhi... The chimney has a base of 13 metres tapering up to eight metres, which posed technological challenges in the process,” said a DDA official.

The official said the general illumination of the chimney cost around ₹1.3 crore, adding that DDA is also exploring 3D projection mapping for lighting as well as for commercial use for advertisements — a project that is expected to cost an estimated ₹29 crore, and a further ₹4 crore for five years for operation and maintenance.

According to the official, the Indraprastha Power Generation Company Limited (IPGCL), which operated the powerhouse, gave DDA a no-objection certificate (NOC) on October 4 to access and use the chimney and its surrounding areas for six months.

IPGCL has cleaned and cleared the area that has also been checked by DDA for 3D projection mapping, the official said.

