DDA marks 4.7 hectares of water body site in Delhi’s Narela

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has identified and demarcated nearly 4.7 hectares of land forming part of an old water body in north Delhi’s Narela and informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it will soon begin removal of encroachments from the area. The tribunal has also asked the authority to file a progress report before the next hearing on March 12, 2026. (Hindustan Times)

A bench headed by justice Prakash Shrivastava, while recording the submission, directed the DDA to ensure that ample buffer space is left around the water body. The tribunal has also asked the authority to file a progress report before the next hearing on March 12, 2026.

The NGT is hearing a plea filed earlier this year by a local resident, who in his original application claimed that the site is a historical water body measuring close to 7 hectares or 84 bighas. According to the applicant, the water body is located at Section A-10 in Narela and was built by a king named Chand, who allegedly used it for water sports.

In a report submitted to the tribunal earlier this month, the DDA stated that a Total Station Survey (TSS) of the entire area surrounding the water body was conducted in June. “It is submitted that the TSS drawings have already been prepared and forwarded to the concerned department or division, i.e., deputy director (land management) [DD(LM)], for verification and confirmation,” the report said.

Taking note of the submission, the NGT called upon the DDA to proceed with encroachment removal in the demarcated area while ensuring that adequate buffer zones are maintained around the water body.

It remains unclear what form the encroachments take, whether residential, commercial or institutional, or how long they have existed. The DDA has said it plans to remove the encroachments and revive the water body but has not disclosed details on the extent of encroachment or outlined any specific plan for ecological restoration, rejuvenation or long-term maintenance.

While issuing directions, the tribunal also asked the DDA to comply with the Supreme Court of India order dated March 5, 2019, passed in Civil Appeal No. 5016 of 2016 in the matter of Mantri Techzone Pvt. Ltd.

To be sure, the Supreme Court order mandates that a minimum distance be maintained from Rajkulewas, water bodies and wetlands. As per the directions cited by the NGT, a buffer of 75 metres must be maintained from the periphery of a water body, 50 metres from the edge of primary Rajkulewas and 35 metres from the edge of secondary Rajkulewas.

“This buffer or green zone would be treated as a no-construction zone for all intents and purposes,” the Supreme Court order, as highlighted by the NGT, states.

The tribunal reiterated that these norms must be strictly followed while removing encroachments from the identified area.