DDMA meet: Delhi govt to suggest reopening of schools as Covid crisis eases

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on Thursday to discuss easing of restrictions in view of declining cases of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease in the national capital.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government will recommend reopening of schools in the capital at the meeting as it has now become necessary to prevent further damage to the social and emotional well-being of children.

According to a PTI report, Sisodia also spoke about how online education can never replace offline education and that excessive caution is now harming students.

"In the past two years, school children's lives have been confined to their rooms. Instead of going to schools and spending time in playgrounds, all their activities now take place on mobile phones.

"The pandemic-induced school closures have not only affected their studies, but also their mental health. During Covid, our priority was children's safety. But since various researches have now found that Covid is not so harmful for kids, it is important to reopen the schools, as now is the time for exams and related preparations," Sisodia said.

Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, said schools are being reopened in several countries and even many Indian states.

"On this basis, the Delhi government will recommend reopening of schools in the DDMA meeting scheduled on January 27," he said.

"While the Covid cases and positivity rate are on the decline in Delhi, it would not be suitable to keep children away from schools. With children returning to schools, not only will the schools witness a buzz but it will also indicate lives coming back on track," he said.

Meanwhile, a delegation of parents led by Chandrakant Lahariya, an epidemiologist and public policy specialist, and Centre for Policy Research president Yamini Aiyar, met Sisodia and submitted a memorandum signed by over 1,600 parents demanding that the schools be reopened.

"Why are we the last among major countries to decide on this? I agree with their demands. A generation of children will be left behind if we do not open our schools now," added Sisodia.

Thursday's meeting will be chaired by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal and will discuss whether Covid-19 curbs should be eased in Delhi. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will also be present in the meeting that is expected to take place at 12.30pm.

Apart from reopening of schools, easing of other restrictions in Delhi is likely to be discussed.