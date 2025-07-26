Delhi: 2 men die after falling into septic tank at construction site
Preliminary enquiry revealed that the two were working on dismantling the scaffolding of an under-construction septic tank in Qutub Vihar.
Two men died of suffocation after allegedly falling into a 7-feet-deep septic tank at an under-construction house in southwest Delhi's Qutub Vihar area, the police said on Saturday.
The incident was reported on Friday around 2 pm from the IG Hospital, where both victims, identified as Subhash (32), a contractor, and Pradeep (22), a labourer, were declared dead, the police added.
Preliminary enquiry revealed that the two were working on dismantling the scaffolding of an under-construction septic tank in Qutub Vihar, Phase-2, when they allegedly fell inside and succumbed to toxic fumes.
Sujith Jha, a resident of Indira Park, Palam Colony, allegedly hired Subhash, the police said, adding that he is a material supplier for the construction site.
"A case under Section 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Chhawla police station," a senior police officer said.
The local crime team was called to the site and conducted a forensic inspection of the premises.
Further investigation is underway to ascertain any safety lapses and to determine accountability, police said.
