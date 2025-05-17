Delhi: 2 weeks since blaze, Dilli Haat reopens

Around 130 traders returned to their place of work to start from scratch, unpacking goods and setting up their shops as the iconic Dilli Haat in INA reopened on Friday, two weeks after a major fire destroyed at least 30 stalls and damaged stock worth lakhs. A trader comes back to his shop and unpacks after the market remained shut for 15 days. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Though their number was lower than usual, visitors and tourists too flocked to the huge market complex, a part of which was still under renovation due to the blaze. Process is also underway to upgrade electrical connections at the market for safety purposes.

But while traders said they are relieved that work has resumed, there are still apprehensions about the safety measures introduced after the April 30 fire incident.

Siddharth Bhattacharya, a designer who works with Khadi fabric, said that he brought his own fire safety equipment. “I bought my own fire extinguisher and fire resistant tarpaulin,” he said.

Visitors also had similar expectations. “We have been coming to this market for years — this place has it all. We hope that fire safety arrangements are upgraded and there will be better amenities for shoppers,” said Amrit Sandhu, who was visiting the market with his family.

Another shopper said since the makeshift shops are not set up yet, shopping choices are limited.

Timings have also been changed at the market, as the tourism department, which runs Dilli Haat, has directed that shops will shut at 8pm instead of 10pm, said Bhattacharya.

Another shopkeeper Arvind Raj, who lost silver jewellery worth lakhs in the fire, said they hope that normalcy will return soon. “We lost nearly 60kg of silver jewellery in the fire. We will start from scratch now.”

Meanwhile, renovation and electrical works are expected to be started soon, and a tender has been floated for the same. The move comes amid increasing concerns over fire safety in crowded public spaces.