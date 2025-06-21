Delhi: 37-year-old killed in DEVI bus collision at Shadipur depot

A 37-year-old man was killed and two others were injured when a speeding Delhi Electric Vehicle Interconnector (DEVI) bus rammed into a parked DEVI bus at the Shadipur depot in west Delhi on Thursday night. The impact of the crash pushed the parked vehicle into a group of pedestrians, police said on Friday. The damaged DTC buses parked outside Ranjit Nagar Police Station on Friday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)

The deceased, identified as Saurabh Pal, a resident of Baljeet Nagar, was walking home from the depot when the accident occurred around 9.30pm. Two others, Annu Singh (32) and Sunil Singh (35), who were walking nearby, sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment.

Police arrested the 56-year-old bus driver, Devender Sharma, a resident of Tikri Kalan, from the spot. Sharma was allegedly driving the bus recklessly when he lost control and crashed into the stationary vehicle.

This is the first reported fatal accident involving the DEVI fleet. DEVI buses were introduced by the Delhi government in May to replace phased-out DTC vehicles. An earlier non-fatal DEVI crash had been reported on June 8 near Loni Border.

Nidin Valsan, deputy commissioner of police (central), said, “One of the buses was parked when another DEVI bus, coming from the Moti Nagar direction in a rash manner, hit it at high speed, causing the parked bus to lurch forward and strike the three pedestrians.”

Pal suffered multiple injuries and was declared dead on arrival at RLKC Hospital. The two others were not in a condition to give statements, police said. Locals alleged Sharma was driving in a zig-zag manner and failed to brake in time. He was rescued by police after angry bystanders tried to assault him.

Thursday’s incident sparked protests from members of the DTC Karamchari Ekta Union, who accused the transport department of hiring untrained drivers. “Many new recruits are former auto or tempo drivers without any commercial or heavy vehicle experience,” said Manoj Sharma, the union’s general secretary.

DEVI buses are operated by private concessionaires responsible for driver training and deployment. A senior transport department official confirmed that Sharma was working with one such concessionaire on a wet lease and had been terminated following a report of rash driving.