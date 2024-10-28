Delhi: 40-yr-old assaulted after fight over interest payment, critical

A 40-year-old financier suffered critical injuries after a fight with two brothers outside Dwarka Sector 9 metro station late on Sunday night. Police said the two smashed his head with a stick and a brick following an altercation over not paying the daily interest money against the amount they had taken from him to finance their e-rickshaws. (Representational image)

Shakti Soni and Prem Soni, both in their 30s, also suffered injuries in the fight as the financier had hit them with a belt. According to police, Jai Prakash Yadav provides cash finance to people buying e-rickshaws. So the brothers were supposed to pay him ₹ 1,000 as daily interest.

After the fight, the two brothers left Yadav at the spot and went to file a complaint against Yadav and later in the night, the latter’s wife called the police station and informed about the assault, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Yadav was admitted to a private hospital in Dwarka, where his condition is stated to be critical.

An FIR against the brothers has been registered under sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Dwarka South police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said that on Sunday night, Yadav met the two brothers outside Dwarka Sector-9 Metro station to collect the day’s interest money. Their common friend Bhola Ram also joined them and they were drinking outside the station. An altercation ensued between them when Yadav demanded the money, and the brothers told him that they did not have it.

“Yadav became aggressive and started assaulting the two brothers with his belt. Thereafter, Shakti smashed Yadav’s head and face with a brick while Prem used a stick to cause similar injuries. After the two left the spot, Bhola informed Yadav’s wife about the attack, and she called the police,” the officer added.