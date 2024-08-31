Delhi: 5-year-old raped by teen at her home in Kapashera

A 14-year-old boy has been apprehended after he raped his neighbour, a five-year-old girl, at her home in Kapashera, southwest Delhi, senior police officers aware of the matter said on Saturday. Police said that the minor’s parents, who work as contract labourers, made a PCR call on Thursday, following which a team visited their house. (Representational image)

Police said the incident took place on Thursday afternoon, when the girl’s parents — both contractual labourers — had gone out to work. The girl’s elder brother, aged 10, was also not at home, leaving her alone at home, officers said.

After they came to know of the rape, the girl’s parents called the police control room, and the teenager was apprehended by Thursday night, said police. He was produced before a magistrate and sent to an observation home on Friday, they said.

Giving details of the case, police said that the teenager’s parents are also labourers, and the children often met each other during the day when the parents were out for work.

“The girl told her parents that the incident took place when she was alone at home. The accused visited their house to search for her brother. When he found out that her brother and the other family members were not present in the house, he raped her,” a senior police officer aware of the case said.

After the parents complained to police, a team was dispatched to the locality where the family lives, and the accused was caught in the neighbourhood on Thursday night.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Rohit Meena said the girl was immediately referred for a medical examination.

“The counselling of the victim was carried out in the presence of her parents. The incident took place a few hours before the registration of the first information report (FIR). Based on the medical examination and the minor’s statement, a case under section 65 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (rape on woman under 12 years) and under provisions of the Pocso Act was registered,” he said.

Meanwhile, the girl was admitted to hospital on Thursday after she complained of pain in her abdomen, and was later discharged the same day.

“The minor’s family is originally from Bihar, and they had shifted to Delhi 2-3 years ago. They have known the accused and his family since then. Earlier, they used to live in a nearby locality, and recently shifted next to the accused’s home. The minor told her family that the accused barged into her room and raped her,” said a second officer requesting anonymity.

“He targeted the minor knowing nobody was in the house. He sexually assaulted her and left after some time. The girl called her brother and parents after the incident and shared her ordeal,” the second officer said.