Delhi: 62-year-old held for raping teen neighbour

The Delhi Police has arrested a 62-year-old man from Sarojini Nagar on charges of allegedly repeatedly raping a girl in his neighbourhood, aged 16, over the course of the last few months. Police said the girl did not reveal the matter to her parents out of fear as the accused had threatened to kill her if she were to talk about her ordeal with anyone. The incident came to light after the girl fell sick. Doctors told the minor and her family that she was two months pregnant. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the incident came to light on February 6, after the girl fell sick and was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. Doctors there told the minor and her family that she was two months pregnant.

“The staff collected the minor’s MLC and other medical documents. The girl lives with her mother and brother. The mother works as a domestic help and the brother works as a security guard. It was during a medical checkup when the mother found out about the pregnancy,” deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Surendra Choudhary said.

Investigators probing the case said the girl initially refused to share the name of the accused, as she was scared. After consistent cajoling, police said, the teenager said that her neighbour had been raping her over the last four months.

“In her statement, the minor alleged that her neighbour first called her to his home (four months back) to help him get groceries from a shop. However, he sexually assaulted her at his home and also threatened her. Earlier, when she had fallen sick and her mother had asked her about her health, she gave false statements due to fear of the accused,” the DCP said.

Based on the minor’s statement and medical documents, a case under sections of rape and the Pocso Act was registered at the Sarojini Nagar police station.

During the investigation, police spoke to informers and locals who led them to the accused, and he was arrested on Saturday. Police said they will conduct tests to verify the allegations and the accused is being interrogated. The accused worked at a shop near his home and stayed alone, said the police.