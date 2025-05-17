In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, 68 officers from the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre — including 42 IAS and 26 IPS officers — have been transferred, with several posted out of the national capital. Delhi: 68 top officers shifted in bureaucratic reshuffle

Among them is New Delhi deputy commissioner of police Devesh Kumar Mahla (2012 batch), who has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh. Mahla was serving as DCP of New Delhi when a fire broke out at the official residence of justice Yashwant Varma in March, leading to the recovery of cash and drawing much public attention.

On the administrative side, some of the Delhi government’s most senior IAS officers have been transferred. Additional chief secretary (finance) Ashish Chandra Verma (1994 batch) and principal secretary (environment) Anil Kumar Singh (1995 batch) have both been posted to Jammu & Kashmir, according to an order dated May 16 from the ministry of home affairs — the cadre-controlling authority for AGMUT officers.

This marks the first major reshuffle of IAS officers serving in the Delhi administration since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in Delhi in February.

Chanchal Yadav (2008), secretary of the department of women and child development, and Sachin Shinde (2008), special commissioner of the transport department, have been transferred to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

An official described the exercise as a “routine periodic reshuffle” involving officers from across the Union Territories and states governed by the AGMUT cadre.

Meanwhile, 11 officers have been posted to Delhi from their current assignments in Goa, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jammu & Kashmir, Puducherry, and Arunachal Pradesh. These include Arun Kumar Mishra (2012 batch) and Dilraj Kaur (2000 batch).