A group could not find man they were looking for; 2 others attacked| Video
Shocking scenes were witnessed in Delhi when two people- a teenager and a man- were injured after getting attacked by a group of people in the Wazirabad area on Thursday night, police said on Friday.
CCTV footage of the attack - shared by news agency ANI - showed the group of around 10 people attacking Jatin, aged 17, and Ajay, aged 42. According to police officials, inputs were received about gunshots being fired in the air in the area at around 11.15 pm on Thursday. A senior police officer said the group had come to the Ramesh Tyagi Colony area in search of a man named Deepak, aged 21.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi told news agency PTI on Friday that after failing to find Deepak, the group vandalised two bikes, which were parked there, and attacked a few passers-by.
Jatin and Ajay were injured in the attack, Kalsi said. However, the injuries were not caused by gunshots, the DCP added.
Seven people from the group have been identified so far and efforts are on to identify and arrest the rest of them, the DCP further told the news agency.
A case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.
(With agency inputs)
-
Seven die in latest ‘hooch tragedy’ in Saran
Seven persons died and two others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours in yet another suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar's Saran district, local officials said. The latest tragedy took place at Audha and Bhuwalpur villages under the jurisdiction of Marhaura and Garkha police stations, respectively. With this, the death toll in a series of hooch tragedies that has struck parts of Saran since August 3 late evening climbed to 18.
-
No PM ambitions, but will work for Oppn unity: Nitish
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday maintained he had no prime ministerial ambitions but said he was looking forward to play a “positive” role in forging opposition unity against the ruling NDA at the Centre. The JD(U) leader was also asked whether he would be going to Gujarat, the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to campaign for the assembly elections scheduled later this year.
-
Crew members of Swiss yacht rescued in Alibag
It was probably the longest and most nerve-wracking wait for Captain Karuna Nidhan Pandey (52) and his four other crew members. They were awaiting help following a blast in their Swiss-made yacht, MS Porrima, amid rough seas and strong winds in the wee hours of Friday, 20 nautical miles off the Navgaon coast in Alibag Taluka. The crew members, however, were successfully rescued and airlifted by the Indian Coast Guard ship, Agrim, and a helicopter.
-
Weekend rush ups CNG demand, leaves long queues at pumps
Mumbai The long weekend rush exiting the city starting Thursday night impacted daily commuters on Friday morning as Compressed Natural Gas stations across Mumbai faced a shortage of supply. According to a statement released by Mahanagar Gas Limited, which provides CNG across the city, the vehicular traffic leaving the city for the upcoming long weekend pushed the demand for CNG. Nilesh Sable (49), a taxi driver plying in Sion added that post noon, the situation improved slightly.
-
Man loses ₹2.43L trying to book room in resort for family trip
Mumbai: The Borivali police station has registered a case after a 34-year-old local resident alleged that some unknown frauds cheated him to the tune of ₹2.43 lakh when he attempted to book a room at a resort in Mahabaleshwar for a family trip. The complainant, Pranav Nadkarni, a resident of New MHB Colony in Borivali, informed the police that he had finalised a resort and found out its contact number from the internet.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics