The seven-day average of daily deaths, also known as the death rate, is now at 11 fatalities, the lowest since May 21. The number of deaths has been declined drastically over the past few weeks. (Representative Image)
Delhi adds four Covid-19 deaths, least in 248 days

The highest number of deaths due to Covid-19 recorded in a day was 131 on November 18 when Delhi saw its third and worst surge in the number of cases ever recorded.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:09 AM IST

The Capital on Thursday reported four deaths due to the coronavirus disease, the lowest fatalities in a single day since May 11, or over eight months ago – a statistic that highlights how the outbreak has receded in Delhi with hours to go for the start of national rollout of the vaccine.

So far, 10,722 city residents have died due to Covid-19.

Also on Thursday, Delhi touched another landmark – the city reported just 340 cases from the over 70,000 samples tests in the city, coming to a positivity rate (the proportion of samples that test positive among those tested) to 0.48%, the lowest ever.

“The positivity rate in Delhi has dropped to an all-time low of 0.48%. Wear a mask and follow social distancing to keep yourself and your family safe,” Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Twitter.

Delhi reported the first case of the infection on March 2, with the first death coming on March 13 when a 68-year-old woman from west Delhi’s Janakpuri died after contracting the infection from her son who had travelled to Switzerland, Japan, and Italy.

The seven-day average of daily deaths, also known as the death rate, is now at 11 fatalities, the lowest since May 21. The number of deaths has been declined drastically over the past few weeks. At the start of December, for instance, Delhi was reporting 91 deaths a day on average, according to the data shared by the Delhi government.

The highest number of deaths due to Covid-19 recorded in a day was 131 on November 18 when Delhi saw its third and worst surge in the number of cases ever recorded.

Experts said the trend in Delhi was largely in line with the Covid trajectory across the country.

“The number of deaths and infections has gone down not only in Delhi but across India. If you look at the data from across the country, the number of cases has been going down steadily September onwards naturally, showing that a majority of the population has already been exposed to the infection. In Delhi, the surge in November was because of large-scale mixing of the infected and uninfected populations during festivals,” said Dr T Jacob John, former head of the department of virology at the Christian Medical College-Vellore.

To be sure, Delhi has seen a much larger proportion of Covid-19 patients die than the national average. Delhi has a case fatality rate (proportion of confirmed Covid patients that die from the disease) of 1.7% against India’s average of 1.44%.

