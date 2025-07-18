Delhi: After 3 months, 3 juveniles apprehended for murder of 18-yr-old man

Nearly three months after an 18-year-old man went missing from his home in Bihar’s Aurangabad, the Delhi Police apprehended three juveniles for his murder and robbery while recovering skeletal remains near the Yamuna bank in north Delhi. Police said they were investigating a stolen bike case when they found the accused are also involved in a murder case. . The victim, Sonu Kumar, had come to Delhi in March-April this year to look for a job. However, his family could not contact him after April. (Representational image)

In a case of unreported murder, investigators said the exact date of the crime is yet to be ascertained but based on investigation and confessions, the victim has been identified and his family confirmed he had been missing for three months. The victim, Sonu Kumar, had come to Delhi in March-April this year to look for a job. However, his family could not contact him after April.

Police said on Wednesday they were patrolling when they found a bike with no registration number in the Alipur area. “We found three young men (16-years-old) with the bike. They saw the patrolling team and sped up. We found their movements suspicious and chased them. They were overpowered within seconds and caught,” said a senior officer.

The police found the bike was stolen from the same area on July 11. “We were questioning them about the stolen bike when we found a Realme phone with one of the boys. When asked about it, they started telling different stories about how they bought it, raising suspicion. A team further interrogated them and after a few hours, they confessed to killing a man and robbing his phone three months back” added the officer.

DCP (outer north) Hareshwar Swami said, “The boys had no phone bill, transaction or receipt. Further interrogation revealed they had tried to rob a man near Yamuna Bank but he resisted the robbery bid and they strangled him to death. The trio said the incident took place three months back but they don’t remember the date. They also confessed that they dug a pit near the riverbank to dump the body.”

A team led by Insp Shailendra informed forensic teams and SDM of the area and reached the river bank. “Searches were conducted in the area. The team dug a 3 feet deep pit which led them to a few skeletal remains which have been sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital for identification and further medico-legal examination” added the DCP.

Meanwhile, in the search for the stolen phone, the police managed to trace down the owner’s details. “We contacted the family who live in Bihar. They told us the phone belonged to their son, Sonu, who had come to Delhi and has been missing for three months. We informed them about the trio’s confession and the skeletal remains. DNA testing is being carried out to match samples,” said an officer.

The juveniles have been booked for murder and robbery and further investigation is underway, police said Thursday.