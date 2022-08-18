Delhi: After four years on the run, murder accused held from Bihar
NEW DELHI: The crime branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a 37-year-old Nepali national, accused of murdering his acquaintance in south Delhi, from Araria district in Bihar.
Police said the arrested man, identified as Man Kumar, told them he had lived in Delhi for a long time. “He told us that he discovered his wife’s relationship with one Nanda Pramanik, a resident of West Bengal, in 2018. He tried to warn Pramanik away from his wife but to no avail. He and his friend Ravi Kanaujia then planned to kill him. They invited Pramanik to Safdarjung Enclave for drinks, then sliced his neck and private parts with a knife and fled the spot. Kanaujia was later arrested and a charge sheet filed against him,” deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Amit Goel said.
Goel said that acting on a tip-off, a police team nabbed Kumar from Jogbani Market in Araria district. “He is a permanent resident of Biratnagar in Nepal. A reward of ₹ 2 lakh had been announced for his arrest. The police team discovered that Kumar frequently visited the Indo-Nepal border areas of Jogbani and Forbesganj in Araria district of Bihar. Kumar kept changing his hideouts continuously. Our team spent several days searching for him in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, particularly in areas adjoining the Indo-Nepal border. During the preliminary investigation, Kumar confessed his involvement in the murder case, registered at Safdarjang Enclave police station on September 9, 2018, under sections 302, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested under Section 41.1 (arrest without warrant) of the Criminal Procedure Code,” he said.
-
Time to smash the handi again!
After a hiatus of two years, the Govindas in Mumbai are now all set for dahi handi as the Maharashtra government has lifted pandemic curbs across the city for the celebration. For such groups, the rivalry within the tradition is what keeps the festive spirit going. For Shivaji Khairnar of Hindu Ekta Dahi Handi Pathak in Jogeshwari, it is a sign of positivity after a long spread of negativity.
-
WATCH: 800 Karnataka school kids form 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' logo
Around 800 school children from government schools across Karnataka's Bidar district were seen creating the logo of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in a long human chain to pay tribute to 75 years of India's independence. The other wore white tops and black bottoms to form the '7' and '5' in the logo.
-
Family friend arrested for murdering two woman in NE Delhi’s Welcome
A day after a 70-year-old woman and her 48-year-old daughter-in-law were found murdered at their residence in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police arrested a 21-year-old man, said to be a friend of the family, in connection with the case, officials said Wednesday. Shashank rushed out and told Sarthak Rai, 24. Police then registered a murder case and began an investigation.
-
Dalit boy death: AAP stir outside Cong HQ after party announces ₹20 lakh aide
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the matter of giving a job to a family member of the Dalit student - who died last month aftenine-year-old Dalit studenthe was allegedly thrashed over touching a water pot - is now being fast-tracked. He also said that apart from the compensation given from Chief Minister's Relief Fund, a financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh will also be provided by the All India Congress Committee.
-
In Delhi, 27.5 lakh in dollars, euros found in bangle boxes, seized | Video
Two Indian nationals were taken into custody at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after authorities seized ₹27.5 lakh in foreign currency from their possession. Read Chennai airport seizes drugs worth ₹100 crore from passenger, probe on US dollars worth 19,200 and euros worth 15,700 were recovered by customs officials. The notes were stuffed into bangle boxes. Earlier this month too customs officials seized currency notes from Delhi airport.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics