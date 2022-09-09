Delhi air pollution: Rai writes to Centre, seeks time to prepare joint action plan
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Friday wrote to Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav, seeking time to hold a meeting to discuss a joint action plan to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR.
Rai, in his letter, said the Delhi government wanted to work with the Centre for the preparation and implementation of a meaningful action plan which can save the residents of the national capital from the danger of air pollution during the winter.
“The level of pollution inside Delhi is steadily dropping as a result of all the actions done by the Delhi Government. The government is seriously tackling the issue of pollution in Delhi and will keep doing so. However, without a coordinated effort, the winter pollution issue in Delhi is challenging to resolve. We want the Central Government to work with the Delhi Government in this circumstance to successfully carry out this year’s Winter Action Plan. In this way, today through this letter, we have asked for time to hold a meeting with the central government so that we can keep all our points related to the winter action plan,” Rai wrote.
Rai noted that the Delhi government is preparing a winter action plan to focus on 15 key areas: stubble burning, dust pollution, vehicular pollution, open waste burning, industrial pollution, utilising the green ‘war room’ and Green Delhi app, pollution hotspots, a real-time apportionment study (by IIT-Kanpur), smog towers, an e-waste eco park, increasing green area and plantation, urban farming, promoting eco club activities, enforcing a ban on burning of firecrackers, and a dialogue with the central government and neighbouring states.
“Additionally, the Environment Department will create a collaborative action plan for the Winter Action Plan under which each department has been given distinct tasks on 15 focus points. Over the years it is observed that as a result of the constant efforts by Delhi Government, there was an increase in the number of days in the Satisfactory and Moderate category of AQI. The Delhi government is committed to provide a clean environment to the people of Delhi,” Rai added.
Last year too, a similar action plan for winter air pollution was launched, which looked at 10 different sources of air pollution.
The Union environment ministry did not comment on the letter.
-
UPPCL to hold Samadhan Saptah from Sept 12 to 19
The UP Power Corporation Ltd will organise 'Samadhan Saptah' (solution week) at all the 33/11 kv substations or the nearby billing centres in the state from September 12 to 19 from 8 am to 8 pm every day to redress consumers' complaints. Giving this information here on Friday, a government spokesman said that energy minister AK Sharma had issued directions in this regard to the UPPCL.
-
Chargesheet filed in June 10 Atala violence
The Khuldabad police on Thursday filed chargesheet against 106 accused for allegedly being involved in violence and arson at Atala area after Friday prayers on June 10. Violence had erupted over alleged remarks on Prophet Mohammad by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The Khuldabad police had lodged FIR against 70 named and 5,000 unidentified miscreants in connection with the violence. Among them, 31 are still at large.
-
17-year-old boy dies after ‘falling’ from eighth floor of building in Jhansi
In a tragic incident, 17-year-old son of a senior state GST official died after allegedly falling off eighth floor of a building in which his family was living, in Jhansi on Friday. The boy's family stayed on the fourth floor. His parents were in New Delhi to attend a family function when the incident took place. Police said the incident looked like a case of suicide but further probe was being conducted.
-
7-yr-old boy sustains 40% burns after teacher throws hot water
A Class 2 student suffered 40% burns after his teacher threw hot water on him for relieving himself in the school uniform at Santekallur village in Karnataka's Raichur district, police said on Friday. The incident took place last Friday at a primary school run by a body called Ghanamatheshwara Grameena Samsthe but came to the fore recently. The 7-year-old student has been admitted to Lingasaguru taluk hospital and is undergoing treatment, police said.
-
Protests against construction of temple on Bangalore varsity campus intensify
Protesting against the construction of a Ganesh temple, the students and teachers of Bangalore University staged a dharna on Jnana Bharathi Campus, persons in the know of development said on Friday. ” The protests started on Wednesday when the students led a demonstration opposing the construction of the temple. The protesting students demanded that a library or other facilities be provided instead of the temple being constructed by civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).
