IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi air ‘severe’ for the sixth time in 19 days
A motorcycle cuts through the dense fog near Pusa Campus in New Delhi on Tuesday.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
A motorcycle cuts through the dense fog near Pusa Campus in New Delhi on Tuesday.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi air ‘severe’ for the sixth time in 19 days

VK Soni, head of IMD’s environment monitoring and research centre, said after the fog layer lifted, wind speed picked up and dispersion of pollutants started. The impact of this ventilation would be seen on Wednesday, when the average AQI is expected to climb down to the ”very poor” zone.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:12 AM IST

Delhi’s air quality slipped into the “severe” zone on Tuesday, for the sixth time since New Year, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show. In comparison, Delhi had only two “ severe” air days for the month of January in 2020.

Records on Tuesday showed that the overall air quality index (AQI) of the city was 404, in the ”severe” category. This was a deterioration from Monday’s AQI of 372, in the “very poor” category. On a scale of 0 to 500, a reading between 300 and 400 is considered “very poor”, while a reading between 400 and 500 is considered “severe”.

This was the sixth time in the 19 days of January that the AQI has deteriorated to the “severe” level. In 2020, the month of January had only two such days.

Scientists from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said this deterioration in air quality was “unforeseen” and was caused mainly by the dense fog that enveloped the city in the early hours of Tuesday.

VK Soni, head of IMD’s environment monitoring and research centre, said after the fog layer lifted, wind speed picked up and dispersion of pollutants started. The impact of this ventilation would be seen on Wednesday, when the average AQI is expected to climb down to the ”very poor” zone.

“The dense fog that we saw in the morning was not something that we had anticipated -- it had drifted in from neighbouring states. However, around 10am Tuesday, Delhi started getting winds of considerably high speed from the north-western side. The wind speed during the day was between 12kmph and 15kmph,” Soni said.

He said the air quality will improve over the next two days but will remain in the ”very poor” zone. From January 21, a western disturbance passing over the western Himalayas will also speed up winds over Delhi and thereby bring down the pollution levels further.

From Wednesday, the IMD has forecasted moderate fog over Delhi. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered the official marker for the city, was 6.9 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was 20.4 degrees Celsius, one degree above the season’s normal.

Meanwhile, as the pollution levels spiked in the national capital, the pollution control boards of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh submitted inspection reports of a drive against construction and demolition (C&D) waste in Delhi-NCR, as directed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The CAQM had directed the CPCB, and the state pollution control boards of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to constitute special teams and inspect construction sites in Delhi-NCR. In their respective reports of inspections, conducted between December 31 and January 15, 1,600 sites were penalised for not abiding by the C&D waste management rules.

“Between December 31 and January 15, agencies constituted 174 teams, and an amount of nearly 51 lakh was collected as environment compensation charges from defaulting parties, besides issuing orders for stoppage of work at 27 locations,” a statement from the CPCB said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi air quality index delhi pollution aqi monitoring imd forecast delhi air in severe zone
app
Close
e-paper
Mr Lal last saw his family during the Dussehra. His wife and children have never visited him in Delhi.
Mr Lal last saw his family during the Dussehra. His wife and children have never visited him in Delhi.
delhi news

Delhiwale: An evening in Babu Lal’s village

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:33 AM IST
Babu shares his impressions about what his family must be doing back home
READ FULL STORY
Close
Following the letter from Delhi government’s animal husbandry unit, the Archeological Survey of India issued an order to keep Red Fort shut for visitors till Thursday (January 21).(PTI)
Following the letter from Delhi government’s animal husbandry unit, the Archeological Survey of India issued an order to keep Red Fort shut for visitors till Thursday (January 21).(PTI)
delhi news

Bird flu: Red Fort shut till January 26 after sample of dead crow tests positive

By Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:21 AM IST
The Delhi government’s animal husbandry department said around 15 crows were found dead on the premises of the Red Fort last week after which their samples were sent to Northern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Jalandhar, Punjab.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A motorcycle cuts through the dense fog near Pusa Campus in New Delhi on Tuesday.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
A motorcycle cuts through the dense fog near Pusa Campus in New Delhi on Tuesday.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi air ‘severe’ for the sixth time in 19 days

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:12 AM IST
VK Soni, head of IMD’s environment monitoring and research centre, said after the fog layer lifted, wind speed picked up and dispersion of pollutants started. The impact of this ventilation would be seen on Wednesday, when the average AQI is expected to climb down to the ”very poor” zone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The last date to apply is February 16 and senior DDA officials said that the draw of lots for the new scheme will be held at the end of February or first week of March.(Representational Image)
The last date to apply is February 16 and senior DDA officials said that the draw of lots for the new scheme will be held at the end of February or first week of March.(Representational Image)
delhi news

Nearly 47,000 register to buy flats in DDA housing scheme

By Risha Chitlangia, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:16 AM IST
A senior DDA official said, “We have received 46,500 registrations of which close to 9,000 people have already submitted their applications. Till Monday, 2,325 applicants had made the payment. Going by the number of people who have registered, the response has been good so far.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
In class 10, 40% students attended the class on the first day and 55% attended classes on the second day.(HT_PRINT)
In class 10, 40% students attended the class on the first day and 55% attended classes on the second day.(HT_PRINT)
delhi news

40% students attend classes on Day 2 of Delhi govt schools reopening

By Kainat Sarfaraz, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:21 AM IST
Principals across several government schools in the capital reported varying percentages of attendance. This was due to various factors including cold weather, the upcoming JEE scheduled in February, and correlation between the number of students in the school and the available space.
READ FULL STORY
Close
To ensure maximum collection of revenue, SDMC has decided to start doorstep collection of property tax from the 2021-22 financial year.(File photo for representation)
To ensure maximum collection of revenue, SDMC has decided to start doorstep collection of property tax from the 2021-22 financial year.(File photo for representation)
delhi news

South Delhi Municipal Corporation drops plan to hike property tax

By Ashish Mishra, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:27 AM IST
During a discussion on the budget, Rajesh Gahlot said increasing tax on properties cannot be the only solution to enhance revenue. “There are other ways to increase revenue, so instead of hiking property tax we have decided to bring more people under the tax net of the SDMC."
READ FULL STORY
Close
While all personnel will be covered under the second phase, those above the age of 50 years will be the first ones to get vaccinated, followed by others.(PTI)
While all personnel will be covered under the second phase, those above the age of 50 years will be the first ones to get vaccinated, followed by others.(PTI)
delhi news

One-third of Delhi Police force aged above 50, will be shots first

By Prawesh Lama, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:59 AM IST
In the second phase, the drive will be held for the front-line workers such as police, fire safety personnel, teachers and civil defence volunteers. The drive will be expanded to an additional 600 locations across the city in the coming weeks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Shah lauded Delhi Police for their role in tackling the Delhi riots in February 2020(HT Photo)
Amit Shah lauded Delhi Police for their role in tackling the Delhi riots in February 2020(HT Photo)
delhi news

Amit Shah reviews Delhi Police, lauds them

By Anvit Srivastava, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:40 AM IST
Amit Shah lauded Delhi Police for their role in tackling the Delhi riots in February 2020, the handling of the ongoing farmer agitations at Delhi border points, and the enforcement of the Covid-19 lockdown last March. He also made a slew of announcements related to policing in the city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Tuesday, the number of beneficiaries turning up to get inoculated continued to remain low in the national capital for the third day in a row(Reuters)
On Tuesday, the number of beneficiaries turning up to get inoculated continued to remain low in the national capital for the third day in a row(Reuters)
delhi news

Nodal officers step in to counter vaccine myths

By Fareeha Iftikhar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 06:21 AM IST
Ajeet Jain, the nodal officer at RGSS hospital, where only nine health care workers turned up for the jab on Tuesday, said, “We are planning to hold sessions where health care workers, who have already been vaccinated, will share their first-hand experiences with others."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiraled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.(AFP)
Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiraled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.(AFP)
delhi news

Delhi riots: Court tells police to preserve call detail records of 10 accused

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:29 PM IST
Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dinesh Kumar said the CDRs of the mobile phone numbers of the accused persons were required to be preserved as it would not be possible in future to call them during evidence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker (R) inoculates a medical staff with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Manipal Hospital, in New Delhi on January 19, 2021. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)(AFP)
A medical worker (R) inoculates a medical staff with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Manipal Hospital, in New Delhi on January 19, 2021. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)(AFP)
delhi news

Delhi govt reduces ICU beds reservation to 25% for Covid-29 patients

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:40 PM IST
The reservation percentage has been gradually reduced by the government after reviewing the pandemic situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah appreciated the city police's initiative to reunite missing children with their parents and said such moves were service to humanity.(HT ARCHIVE)
Shah appreciated the city police's initiative to reunite missing children with their parents and said such moves were service to humanity.(HT ARCHIVE)
delhi news

Amit Shah praises Delhi Police for its role during pandemic, tackling riots

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:38 PM IST
He also said that the police force tackled the northeast Delhi riots last year and brought back peace to the city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On January 16, the man’s identity was established as Jiban Mazumdar, a rickshaw puller, said DCP Yadav.(Representative photo)
On January 16, the man’s identity was established as Jiban Mazumdar, a rickshaw puller, said DCP Yadav.(Representative photo)
delhi news

Rickshaw puller killed for 60 and his rickshaw; two arrested

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:04 AM IST
Jiban Mazumdar's body was shifted to a nearby government hospital mortuary and a murder case was registered at the New Ashok Nagar police station. Since his identity was unknown, the investigating team showed his photographs to people in the areas near the spot from where the body was recovered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramrati is from Rae Bareli, in UP, and some of her family still lives there.
Ramrati is from Rae Bareli, in UP, and some of her family still lives there.
delhi news

Delhiwale: The living landmark returns

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:55 AM IST
Pandemic life of an elderly woman known for her sing-song reading on a city footpath
READ FULL STORY
Close
From Monday, 11 benches — two division benches of two judges each and nine single-judge benches resumed physical proceedings in the Delhi high court.
From Monday, 11 benches — two division benches of two judges each and nine single-judge benches resumed physical proceedings in the Delhi high court.
delhi news

5 women lawyers challenge physical hearings in Supreme Court

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:10 AM IST
The plea filed by advocates Amrita Sharma, Saumya Tandon, Padmapriya, Ashmita Narula and Shivani Luthra demanded fresh orders which would allow lawyers to select the option of virtual appearance in cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP