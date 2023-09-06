More immigration counters, lounge revamped at airport

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, has expanded its VIP lounge facilities, increased the number of immigration counters, and deputed officials to provide assistance to dignitaries expected to arrive at the Delhi airport for the G20 Summit from September 7 onwards, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. Traffics moves past an illuminated G20 logo near the airport ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. (AP)

To facilitate the smooth movement of the dignitaries, one of the three carriageways outside arrivals at Terminal 3, from where international flights take-off and land, has been earmarked for three days from September 9 to 11, officials said on Wednesday.

Besides, dedicated gates will be reserved for the entry and exit of the delegates to avoid inconvenience to passengers, the officials said.

They added that the ceremonial lounge at Terminal 3 — used by dignitaries and VIPs — has been refurbished for G20 guests. It has a common area, and some bedrooms and washrooms.

“The Delhi airport is ready to welcome all the international guests, including heads of States and delegates. While most heads of State will be landing at the Air Force station in Palam, some will also land at Terminal 3. We have made special arrangements at airside for parking their aircraft. Sufficient parking space is available. We have also created a dedicated channel, in collaboration with immigration and customs officials to provide necessary clearances,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuria, CEO, DIAL.

He added that additional arrangements have been made to welcome travellers who will be using chartered flights and landing at the Delhi airport.

“There are many business travellers, apart from the official delegations of countries, who are travelling through chartered flights to attend the G20 summit. The general aviation terminal has been ramped up and welcome banners have also been displayed for them,” added Jaipuria.

Officials also added that DIAL is working with Union ministries and central government departments and the Delhi government to provide necessary support to assist guests.

.