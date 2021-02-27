IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 likely to be reopened from March 25
Covid-19 testing setup for the passenger coming from United Kingdom, amid mounting concern over the new strain of the virus, at Delhi Airport in New Delhi.(PTI)
Covid-19 testing setup for the passenger coming from United Kingdom, amid mounting concern over the new strain of the virus, at Delhi Airport in New Delhi.(PTI)
delhi news

Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 likely to be reopened from March 25

Airport officials said only a portion of the terminal will be made operational for now, as the ongoing expansion work of the building will continue. For now, the terminal will cater to approximately half the number of flights it handled before the pandemic-induced lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
By Anvit Srivastava, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:43 AM IST

The Terminal 1 (T1) of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi international airport will resume domestic flight operations starting March 25, according to officials privy to the development.

Airport officials said only a portion of the terminal will be made operational for now, as the ongoing expansion work of the building will continue. For now, the terminal will cater to approximately half the number of flights it handled before the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Officials in the know of the matter said the decision to reopen T1 was taken because of the increasing domestic flight operations in the country. Confirming the development, Sachin Badshah, deputy inspector general of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which secures the airport, said a decision had been taken to open T1 starting March 25.

“Earlier it was decided that the terminal will be made operational from March 28. However, the date has been preponed to March 25. CISF will have its adequate arrangements as required. Even when the terminal was closed completely, because of the ongoing expansion work, our staff was deployed throughout to secure the facility,” Badshah said.

The domestic terminal was shut last year on March 25, two days after international flight operations were suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the country. After two months, as air operations in the country resumed, on May 25, only Terminal 3 was opened. Later, Terminal 2 resumed functioning on October 1. Terminal 1, however, has remained shut due to the ongoing expansion work.

Asked about the ongoing expansion work at T1, Delhi airport operator DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd) refused to comment.

An officer from the Delhi airport, who wished not to be named, said the terminal building will start operating at half its capacity and will be open completely in phases as construction work is on in full swing.

“Only a portion of the terminal will be made operational now. Other areas are at present under construction. For now, roughly about 150 flights will operate in a day from T1 including both departure and arrivals. Before the Covid-19 lockdown at least 280-300 flights operated in a day from T1. The daily passenger footfall of the T1 before Covid-19 was also 43,000 to 45,000 passengers a day, which is also likely to go down by half due to the restricted flight operations. The operations are limited because of the ongoing expansion and as flights at Delhi airport are also yet to recover completely,” the official said.

Currently, IndiGo and GoAir flights are operating from the T2 terminal. Air India, Spice Jet, and Vistara are operating from T3. Another CISF officer said their staff will also be deployed according to the space that will be made available to flyers. “There can be a shortfall in the number of staff deployed if the terminal is opened with a limited capacity. We will ensure complete security of the terminal. Even when the terminal was shut our security arrangements were adequate and no one was allowed to enter the terminal building only after screening,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

T1 caters to domestic flight operations at the Delhi airport. The domestic airlines operating from Delhi airport said they have not been officially conveyed about shifting their operations back to T1. However, some passengers who are booking their tickets for dates after March 25 are being informed that their flights will operate from T1.

Dolly Thakur, 35, a private teacher from Delhi, who booked a flight from Delhi to Patna with IndiGo airlines for April 28, said her air ticket mentions that her boarding will be from T1. “I had to reconfirm with the airline and I was told that the flight will operate from T1,” she said.

Officials from the airport said that the expansion of T1 will take at least a year and half to be complete and will double the passenger capacity from 20 million to 40 million passengers per annum. “The work will be complete by 2023. Under the current expansion plan the apron area of T1 will be expanded to 6.29 lakh sq metres from 2.82 lakh sq meters. The total area of the terminal (departure and arrival) will be 1.92 lakh sq meters, around three times of the existing 64,000 sq meters,” the officer said, wishing not to be named.

The newly developed facility will also ramp up the baggage screening capacity and also introduce boarding bridges at the terminal building to enhance passenger experience and reduce their hassle. “The baggage screening capacity will go up from almost 2,800-3,000 per hour to 5,000-6,000 per hour, almost double. The terminal till now had no boarding bridges but will have 22 when fully revamped,” the official added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi
Close
Delhi conducted 62,768 tests, as per Friday’s bulletin, of which 41,775 used the gold standard RT-PCR method, while the rest used the rapid antigen method.(AFP Photo)
Delhi conducted 62,768 tests, as per Friday’s bulletin, of which 41,775 used the gold standard RT-PCR method, while the rest used the rapid antigen method.(AFP Photo)
delhi news

Delhi sees 256 fresh Covid cases, highest single day spike in 35 days

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:26 AM IST
Further, Delhi’s Covid-19 test positivity rate has also increased gradually over the past few days, hitting 0.41% — the highest recorded in the Capital since January 29.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The mishap, which happened at around 11.45 pm has been captured on a CCTV camera installed outside a shop in the market.(HT Archives. Representative image)
The mishap, which happened at around 11.45 pm has been captured on a CCTV camera installed outside a shop in the market.(HT Archives. Representative image)
delhi news

Delhi: 55-year-old mowed down by speeding car in Vasant Vihar

By Karn Pratap Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:19 AM IST
The driver of the car, who, according to the police, was taking a joyride with his friends ran away, but was arrested on Friday morning. The police said that based on a medical examination conducted on Friday, he was not drunk at the time of the incident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mr Muhammed parks his bicycle on the side of the road, and seems to think hard.
Mr Muhammed parks his bicycle on the side of the road, and seems to think hard.
delhi news

Delhiwale: For him, waste is wealth

By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:13 AM IST
Calling himself a “kabadi walla,” or trash collector, Wali Muhammed says he cycles around south Delhi’s Green Park, his trash collector’s voice echoing off the walls of the bungalows lining up the quiet alleys.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19 testing setup for the passenger coming from United Kingdom, amid mounting concern over the new strain of the virus, at Delhi Airport in New Delhi.(PTI)
Covid-19 testing setup for the passenger coming from United Kingdom, amid mounting concern over the new strain of the virus, at Delhi Airport in New Delhi.(PTI)
delhi news

Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 likely to be reopened from March 25

By Anvit Srivastava, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:43 AM IST
Airport officials said only a portion of the terminal will be made operational for now, as the ongoing expansion work of the building will continue. For now, the terminal will cater to approximately half the number of flights it handled before the pandemic-induced lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The petition, filed through advocates Vrinda Grover and Soutik Banerjee, has sought a court-monitored SIT probe into the death of the young farmer.(AP file photo)
The petition, filed through advocates Vrinda Grover and Soutik Banerjee, has sought a court-monitored SIT probe into the death of the young farmer.(AP file photo)
delhi news

No gunshot wounds on man who died during R-Day : Delhi, UP cops tell Delhi HC

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:27 AM IST
The police of the two states have made the submission based on the post-mortem and X-Ray reports, given by the District Hospital at Rampur in UP, which prima facie states that “there was no gunshot injury in the body of the deceased”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Delhi sees 256 fresh Covid cases, highest single day spike in 35 days

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:19 PM IST
The Capital saw its highest single-day rise in Covid-19 infections in 35 days on Friday, adding 256 fresh cases of the infection
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Winds keep Delhi mercury from breaking February record, temperature to dip this weekend

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:15 PM IST
Strong winds came to the rescue of Delhi’s residents, keeping the city’s temperatures from soaring on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Minor girl kidnapped from near Kalyanpuri three days ago murdered, body found in Modinagar fields

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:13 PM IST
The body of a nine-year-old girl, who was kidnapped from east Delhi’s Khichripur three days ago, was found in the sugarcane fields of a village in Modinagar, near Ghaziabad, on Friday morning, the police said, adding that the autopsy has ruled out sexual assault
READ FULL STORY
Close
The panel also suggested that full liquor bottles be allowed on tables and alcohol be served in open areas.representational photo(HT_PRINT)
The panel also suggested that full liquor bottles be allowed on tables and alcohol be served in open areas.representational photo(HT_PRINT)
delhi news

Delhi govt warns clubs, hotels against using liquor bottles without 2D bar-code

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:42 PM IST
  • The move comes after it was found during an inspection that bars at some establishments were using liquor and beer bottles which did not have 2D bar-code and those that were not readable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
delhi news

Delhi: 55-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run in Vasant Vihar

By Karn Pratap Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:15 AM IST
Vasant Vihar police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving causing death and efforts are on to nab the errant driver
READ FULL STORY
Close
The three jails in Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini collectively hold over 18,000 prisoners. (HT Archive)
The three jails in Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini collectively hold over 18,000 prisoners. (HT Archive)
delhi news

Delhi: At least 80 prisoners out on ‘emergency parole’ fail to surrender

By Prawesh Lama
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:06 AM IST
As one of the first measures to decongest jails and ensure social distancing at the start of the pandemic, nearly 1,000 prisoners were released on “emergency parole” in April last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers raise slogans at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws near Ghaziabad on Thursday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
Farmers raise slogans at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws near Ghaziabad on Thursday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain shut, traffic diverted

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:41 AM IST
The Delhi Traffic Police have advised motorists travelling between Delhi and Ghaziabad to use EDM Mall, Anand Vihar, Kondli, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders and avoid the Ghazipur border route
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi’s temperature to rise further, air quality continues to remain poor

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:24 AM IST
IMD recordings showed that the maximum temperature at Safdarjung weather station on Thursday, which is the official marker for the city, was 33.2 degrees Celsius, eight degrees above the season’s normal
READ FULL STORY
Close
A bench of justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Amit Bansal – who are hearing the other petitions — sought the Centre’s response and posted the matter for further hearing on April 20.(File photo)
A bench of justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Amit Bansal – who are hearing the other petitions — sought the Centre’s response and posted the matter for further hearing on April 20.(File photo)
india news

Fresh plea seeks legalisation of same-sex unions

By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:51 AM IST
The plea asked the court to declare that SMA applied regardless of sex to any two persons who wish to marry, by reading down gender or sexuality-based restrictions in the act. This is the third petition in the HC seeking legalisation of same-sex unions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government said Western ideas cannot be imported to the Indian context, citing the Indian constitutional law and jurisprudence.(File Photo)
The government said Western ideas cannot be imported to the Indian context, citing the Indian constitutional law and jurisprudence.(File Photo)
india news

Centre opposes petitions for same-sex marriage

By Richa Banka
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:40 AM IST
The government said any interference by a court in the marital statute based on personal laws will create “havoc” in society and will run afoul of the intent of Parliament in framing the laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac